New Free Digimon Story: Time Stranger Update Finally Makes the Best Character Playable

At long last, Digimon Story: Time Stranger is gearing up for its Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 launch. The game arrives on Nintendo’s handheld console on July 10th. Just ahead of the release, Digimon Story: Time Stranger got one of its biggest free updates since launch. The patch is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will be available for the Switch & Switch 2 right at launch. And you’re going to want to install it ASAP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digimon Story: Time Stranger has quite a few familiar faces for players to encounter. Alongside beloved Digimon from anime history, the beloved mascot for Digimon’s livestreams is an adorable easter egg. But starting today, Terriermon Assistant is getting a promotion. No longer just a fun character to encounter, you can Mode Change your Terriermon into a playable version of Terriermon Assistant. Today’s update adds a handful of new features and Quality-of-Life improvements, but being able to actually add Terriermon Assistant to your team is definitely the highlight.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco and Toei Animation

Ahead of the Switch and Switch 2 release, this update adds some new systems and options for players. Along with Terriermon Assistant’s playable debut, the update adds a Photo mode. This will let you take far better in-game pictures during field exploration going forward. In addition, the update brings in a new screen to let you more easily check on Digivolution Conditions in the Digifarm. Though not listed in the official patch notes, it appears this update has also removed the controversial Denuvo anti-cheat on Steam.

The update also includes one special tweak geared at the Switch 2 edition of Digimon Story: Time Stranger. On Switch 2, you will be able to select your Graphics Mode. There are two options for graphics on Switch 2: Quality Mode, with 4K HDR up to 30 FPS, or Performance Mode, offering full HD up to 60 FPS. Basically, you can choose better graphics with a slower frame rate or mid-level graphics but a faster frame rate. This option will not be available for the original Nintendo Switch, PC, or Xbox Series S. Presumably, that means that PS5 and Xbox Series X owners can also now use this graphics mode.

In addition to these new features, the update will bring in some bug fixes. Specifically, the following bugs have been addressed, per the official Digimon Story: Time Stranger patch notes:

Fixed an issue where training in the Digifarm would not complete if the playtime had reached the maximum limit of 999 hours and 59 minutes, causing the remaining time countdown to stop progressing.

Fixed an issue that could prevent progression under certain conditions during the Main Mission “The God of Speed’s Wish.”

Courtesy of Nintendo and Bandai Namco

The patch also “fixed various other minor issues” that aren’t specifically listed out. Basically, this update is mostly geared at getting the game in its best possible state before hitting another console. But it does also have shiny new features for all players, most notably Photo Mode and Terriermon Assistant.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger is available now for PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It releases for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on July 10th.

Will you be playing Time Stranger for Switch/Switch 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!