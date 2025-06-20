Fans Delighted by New Digimon Story: Time Stranger Detail

With the official Digimon Story: Time Stranger release date revealed, the countdown has officially begun. The newest Digimon video game arrives on October 3rd, and fans are eager for every scrap of detail we can get until the day arrives. At Summer Games Fest, many gamers got a first-hand look at some elements of the game, including time to explore its world. And one detail from those early previews has captured fans’ attention for its homage to the anime and overall world-building.

Since the game was announced, Digimon Story: Time Stranger has revealed sneak peeks of several Digimon that will feature in the game. There will reportedly be over 450 Digimon, so even the near-daily previews won’t show off everything in the game. However, fans have enjoyed confirmation of some beloved Digimon being in the game, along with reveals of brand-new additions like Skullseadramon. Human character previews have also featured on the @DigimonGames X account, spawning some interesting fan theories. But it’s a small detail from gameplay footage that has really captured the hearts of the Digidestined.

In reviewing clips of Digimon Story: Time Stranger gameplay, fans noticed an adorable trend. Throughout the world, you’ll run across groups of Digimon hanging out together. This already makes the world feel more vibrant than its predecessor, Cyber Sleuth. For all that fans loved those games, the world tended to feel a bit empty and less lived-in. By contrast, it seems like Digimon Story: Time Stranger is poised to create a world that feels more real and alive. But that’s not all.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Includes an Adorable Anime Reference

The Digimon noted in the clips above have something else in common. The groupings of Digimon pals are a nod to different Digimon anime series over the years. In the first image, we see several of the partner Digimon from Digimon Adventure 02, Veemon, Hawkmon, Armadillomon, and Wormmon.

Meanwhile, the second clip stars several Digimon pals from Digimon Tamers, Renamon, Guilmon, Terriormon, and its twin Lopmon/Chocomon. In particular, many fans are charmed to see the twins hanging out together. If you’re a Digimon: The Movie fan, this is a particularly poignant sight given the unfortunate fate of Chocoman in the movie.

Although this is a pretty small aspect of the game, it nevertheless showcases the attention to detail that has impressed many Digimon fans. Compared to earlier entries, exploring the world of Digimon Story: Time Stranger already looks much more engaging. Seeing Digimon casually hanging out with each other as you roam makes the Digital world feel more like a vibrant, realistic setting than the relatively empty versions in prior games. Adding the fact that they are grouped to pay homage to the anime is just the icing on the digital cake.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger comes out on October 3rd for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It is available to pre-order now, with several different editions on offer.