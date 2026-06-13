Switch 2 Players Are Impressed With New Port of Hit 2025 RPG (But the OG Switch Is Another Story)

The latest Nintendo Direct showcase proved that major RPGs on Switch 2 are here to stay. Many recent ports of AAA titles have impressed gamers, and upcoming games like Final Fantasy 7: Revelation are already confirmed for Switch 2 on Day 1. But not every major RPG of the last year has arrived on Nintendo’s handheld right at launch. That includes Bandai’s runaway hit, Digimon Story: Time Stranger. Now, the game’s free demo is already getting Switch and Switch 2 owners hyped for the upcoming full release.

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Digimon fans have wanted a Switch port of Time Stranger since it was first announced. At long last, the game is headed not only to the Nintendo Switch 2, but the original Switch as well. While the full version of Digimon Story: Time Stranger won’t release until July 10th, Bandai has released a free extended demo ahead of time. Until the game’s full release next month, the demo offers a free, early way for Switch or Switch 2 owners to see how the game runs. And where the Switch 2 is concerned, fans are pretty impressed.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger Demo Shows Off Impressive Switch 2 Performance (But Switch Struggles)

Courtesy of Nintendo and Bandai Namco

The long-rumored Switch port of Digimon Story: Time Stranger is almost here. Thanks to the recently released demo, the game is already playable on both the original Switch and Switch 2. The demo features the opening chapter of the main game, similar to the pre-release demo that dropped for PS5 last year. This segment gives you a good sample of early-game mechanics, plus the start of the story. Since progress carries over, it’s a great way to get a head start on Time Stranger before its full Switch release on July 10th.

After the story demo, players can also adventure around the Central Town area. This free exploration mode lets you wander around the first major hub in the Digital World: Illiad, talking to Digimon pals and battling enemies. That progress, i.e., training your Digimon, will not carry over like the Story Demo does. But even so, the two elements of the Switch and Switch 2 demo give players a solid idea of how the full game will run on the Nintendo consoles. Where Switch 2 is concerned, at least, early player reactions have been incredibly promising. As you might expect for a 2025 RPG on the original Switch, that feedback is a bit more mixed.

Players in the r/Digimon subreddit have been weighing in after checking out the demo on Switch and Switch 2. The Switch 2 version is mostly getting rave reviews, with great graphics and no noticeable stuttering, even in the crowded Central Town. One player notes it’s “super smooth and visuals still looked sharp” even on Performance Mode. From the sound of it, Digimon Story: Time Stranger will join the ranks of recent RPGs that deliver on Switch 2.

Courtesy of Bandai Namco and Toei Animation

As for the Switch port, that’s more of a mixed bag. Those who’ve tried the Switch version of the demo note that it does stutter pretty badly in higher graphics modes. That said, it does seem to fare better in performance mode. If you’re someone who is particularly sensitive to frame rate drops, it sounds like you’ll definitely want to try the Switch demo before committing to a full purchase for this version of Time Stranger.

Digimon Story: Time Stranger will get its full Switch and Switch 2 release on July 10th. The free demo is playable right now on both consoles. To get the full version, you’re looking at $59.99 for Nintendo Switch or Switch 2.

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