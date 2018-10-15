New Game Boy-Themed Air Jordans Revealed

Some people like to collect video games. Other people like to collect sneakers. And then some people really just love to collect video game sneakers. And if you’re one of those people, you’re in luck, because Sneaker Freaks just revealed a brand-new pair of Air Jordans inspired by Nintendo’s Game Boy.

However, if you don’t have $1,350 sitting around, well, then you’re less lucky.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, Sneaker Freaks, a company specializing in custom and limited runs of sneakers, has unveiled its latest pair of kicks that we all will just have to admire from afar: a pair of Air Jordan IVs that only the biggest Game Boy fans will own.

Like many runs of Sneaker Freaks, these special pair will be limited to just 10 pairs. That’s right. Just 10 pairs. I guess given the price that makes sense, though.

Boasting a plastic Game Boy cartridge as the hang tag, the sneakers are embellished with a variety of designs that callout to the retro Nintendo system. For example, on the heels there are the two face buttons and the system’s d-pad, both of which are press-able, because of course they’re, after all, these sneakers cost $1,350.

Meanwhile, on the the front of the tongue of the shoes is Super Mario Land’s box art and a classic Game Boy green-yellow LCD screen showing off the game.

As you can see, there’s even a little Nintendo Game Boy branding on the side and the words “Start” and “Select” on the laces.

Interestingly the Game Boy and the Air Jordan IV’s released in the same year — 1989. And if that doesn’t make you feel old, I’m not sure what will.

Unlike many custom shoe designs that are inspired by video games, this pair looks so natural that it’s almost like Nike should do an official run of these, or at least something like these. DO IT, Nike.

Anyway, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. Would you buy and rock these if they weren’t so expensive? How much would you pay?

Thanks, Kotaku.