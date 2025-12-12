The action-game genre is entering an exciting new era, and 2026 is already shaping up to be a landmark year. After releases like Ninja Gaiden 4, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Hades 2, fans have expectations for 2026. Phantom Blade Zero, a long-awaited action game, confirmed a release date, but what took fans by surprise was a very different game revealed at The Game Awards. From the first moment, this title promises high-octane gameplay and a visually distinct style that will please action fans.

GPTRACK50 Inc., a NetEase studio led by industry veteran Hiroyuki Kobayashi, has officially unveiled its upcoming original title: Stupid Never Dies. Kobayashi, whose career spans iconic franchises like Devil May Cry, Dragon’s Dogma, and Resident Evil, is leading a team of seasoned action-game developers to create what may be the sleeper hit of 2026.

The first teaser for Stupid Never Dies adopts a vibrant music-video-style presentation, setting the tone for the game’s energetic identity. It introduces two central characters: Davy, a zombie protagonist with charisma and attitude, and Julia, a frozen human girl who appears to be Davy’s love interest and purpose for his quest. Davy will be further joined by additional characters as he faces off against werewolves, lizardmen, skeletons, and more.

The trailer showcases both Davy and Julia’s importance and personalities as they perform the game’s theme song. The accompanying fast-paced pop-punk track reinforces the game’s bold, youthful energy and differentiates it from the darker tones typically associated with past franchises connected to this team and other gritty action-RPGs players may be familiar with. Even from a brief teaser, the style, pacing, and confidence on display help define Stupid Never Dies as something both familiar and refreshingly different.

One of the most intriguing elements of the project is its self-defined genre: Blazing Fast Growth, a label GPTRACK50 uses to describe the game’s rapid, evolving action RPG gameplay. The team teases that Davy’s journey takes him into another world, and the trailer hints that he will be able to take a bite out of enemies, adding their powers to his arsenal of abilities.

In the gaming industry, it’s common to see creators leave studios and form their own. As games release or projects end, development teams sometimes break, and we see parts of the team leave or be assigned to new games. While this can be bad news for fans, it often lets developers create smaller studios and opens them up to developing more experimental games, and sometimes passion projects.

