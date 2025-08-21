Not Every Action RPG Needs to Be a Soulslike & These Games Will Prove It

Action RPGs have reached a high point in popularity, but this has caused a major problem with the genre. For nearly a decade, the term has become almost synonymous with Soulslike after FromSoftware’s Dark Souls and subsequent games like Elden Ring released. It has become almost insufferable with how many games are adopting Soulslike mechanics. Many players are feeling a “Soulslike fatigue” and just assume any time a new action RPG game is revealed, that it will be yet another drop in the punishing genre’s ocean. However, while there have been several Soulslike games released in 2025, there are a handful of games shirking this label and opting for a different experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hack-and-slash games were once the glory of action RPGs. However, these have fallen to the wayside in favor of Soulslike games trying to capture the success and audience of FromSoftware. But hack-and-slash games are seeing a revival thanks to several developers’ upcoming action RPGs.

Why Are Developers Drawn to Soulslike Elements?

image courtesy of fromsoftware.

Soulslike mechanics have become a design identity for depth and challenge. Tight combat systems, deliberate pacing, and high-stakes encounters give players a sense of accomplishment that few other genres match. Combine this with stamina-based combat and punishing difficulty curves, and the influence of FromSoftware’s formula is undeniable. It balances risk and reward to encourage skill mastery like few other genres do.

For developers, these mechanics provide a proven framework that can engage dedicated audiences for hundreds of hours. Part of this is from the built-in community engagement. Players can swap strategies and builds, share secrets in the game, and create memes like the infamous “Let me solo her” in Elden Ring. This leads to a vibrant online ecosystem in which word of mouth improves sales and the games’ reception.

Finally, Soulslike elements are flexible, regardless of how many opt for a dark fantasy aesthetic. Recently, Lies of P, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and AI Limit showcased the range of developers who can adapt Soulslike elements to. By borrowing FromSoftware’s games’ DNA and combining it with their original ideas, developers can create a new experience that feels familiar and enticing.

Games Can Be Challenging Without Copying FromSoftware

image courtesy of team ninja.

Challenging gameplay did not begin with FromSoftware and Dark Souls, but it certainly made it more popular. Games like Ninja Gaiden, Devil May Cry, and Bayonetta provided intense and challenging experiences without resorting to Soulslike elements. Lighting-fast combos, intricate enemy patterns, or resource-dependent gameplay showed that difficulty can come in many different forms.

These also had larger-than-life boss fights that were pure spectacle. They managed to challenge players without resorting to slow and punishing combat and movement or dodge rolls. Players were encouraged to get better and better, not through dying over and over again, but with an in-game score system. These games made you want to get better without punishing you.

Not every player wants a Soulslike, but many crave the satisfaction of overcoming a true, fair test of skill. Over the years, video games have provided multiple ways to provide this challenge. But lately, it seems many developers simply settle for emulating what FromSoftware has perfected. However, some developers are returning to the roots of action RPGs.

Are Hack-and-Slash Games Making a Comeback?

image courtesy of eclipse glow games.

After the original trailer showed off the solo-developed Lost Soul Aside, fans were eager for this hack-and-slash game inspired by Final Fantasy 15. Finally, after almost a decade, it will launch soon on August 29th. Its dynamic combat allows players to seamlessly switch between weapons to unleash flashy and devastating combos. It melds fast-paced action with RPG elements to create a modern take on the hack-and-slash genre. Lost Soul Aside is poised to be the start of the action RPG revolution that takes the focus away from Soulslike titles.

Ninja Gaiden 4 marks the first mainline entry in the series in over a decade. With its release on October 21st, players will return to one of the best and most challenging hack-and-slash series. It utilizes fast and flashy action rather than Soulslike’s slow and methodical combat to create difficulty. High-octane combat is a core aspect of the series, and Ninja Gaiden 4 adds traversal mechanics to make movement even more explosive. None of this would be possible if Team Ninja and PlatinumGames opted for Soulslike elements.

Players have seen a rise in Chinese-developed games, and thankfully, Phantom Blade Zero is not following in Black Myth: Wukong and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ footsteps. Instead, it draws from the golden age of hack-and-slash games with a modern twist. It showcases its challenging action with swift and cinematic martial arts, lightning-fast moves, and brutal finishers. Many players thought the game was a Soulslike at first, but developer S-Game has denied this belief and expressed its desire to make the game feel unique and exhilarating.

Arthurian legends come to glorious hack-and-slash life through Tides of Annihilation. Light RPG elements and an in-depth combat system are seen through Gwendolyn’s ability to summon the spectral Knights of the Round Table. This allows for various playstyles, encompassing a wide range of action RPGs. Developer Eclipse Glow Games is providing a customizable challenge that doesn’t rely on sheer reflex and punishing combat. No release date has been set, but the reveal trailer already has many hooked.