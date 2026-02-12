New Game In PS1 Franchise Announced for PS5 (And It’s Releasing In 2026)

Going into February’s State of Play, PlayStation fans had plenty of hopes. But in terms of what we were actually going to see, details were pretty thin ahead of the showcase. As it turns out, PlayStation is leaning into nostalgia this year, with several classic games making their way to the PS5. And that includes some new installments in beloved, long-running series. During the State of Play, a new installment in the Brigandine series was officially unveiled.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Brigandine series dates back to 1998, when the first game launched for the original PlayStation. Brigandine: The Legend of Forsensa was a blend of turn-based tactical RPG and strategy mechanics. After being dormant for over 20 years, the game got its first standalone follow-up, Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia, in 2020. Now, Brigandine returns again in a third installment, Brigandine Abyss, which will hit PS5 later this year.

Brigandine Abyss Delivers a New Entry in Beloved Strategy Series

Image courtesy of Happinet and PlayStation

The first trailer for Brigandine Abyss premiered during the February 12th State of Play. It gave players a first look at the latest installment in the series, which will be a new, standalone fantasy strategy RPG. Like the prior games, players will need to rely on strategy to defend their continent against a great evil. It brings back many iconic elements of the first two games, which is sure to keep fans from back in the PS1 days happy. But Brigandine Abyss will also introduce some “brand-new systems” that Sony isn’t yet ready to reveal.

Hex-grid battle maps and troop deployment return alongside familiar RPG elements in Brigandine Abyss. The game will feature over 100 unique units, each with their own skills, elements, and traits. Like the 2020 installment, the game will blend 2D character illustrations and 3D battlefield maps for immersion. If you’re eager to get a look at the first new Brigandine game in 6 years, you can check out the trailer below:

Play video

This first look at the new fantasy RPG strategy game shows off its 6 main characters. Each leads their own faction and offers a unique story, giving the game a solid replayability factor from the jump. The game will also offer side quests, with even more opportunity to dig into the continent’s various factions. According to the PlayStation blog, it’s going to have over 200 hours of playtime.

While the new game will no doubt be exciting for fans who’ve been following the series, this is a new story with new characters. So, it’s an easy entry point for new players who may not be as familiar with the prior installments. Though it will bring back elements from the first two games, Brigandine Abyss does also come from a new development team.

Brigandine Abyss doesn’t yet have an exact release date. However, it will launch for the PS5 in 2026. While the first installment was a PlayStation exclusive, Legend of Runersia was available on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. So, it’s possible we will see a multiplatform release for the newest game, as well.

Are you excited to see a new Brigandine game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!