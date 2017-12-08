New Trailer for GTFO Shows Terrifying Co-Op Gameplay

Back in July, Swedish game studio 10 Chambers Collective revealed the name and trailer of its all-new multiplayer title, GTFO. The unique title is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this game, which expands the definition of a traditional FPS title and puts a terrifying spin on the genre. This evening at the game awards, fans were given their first major look at the title’s gameplay, in a heart-pounding five minute trailer that showed off the game’s four-player co-op mode. Check it out below:

10 Chambers Collective is a game studio formed by Ulf Andersson, probably best known for his design work of the Payday franchise and for co-founding Overkill studios. This will be the studio’s debut title, and it’s bound to be a big one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In GTFO, you and your friends will explore hostile and terrifying environments where, in an instant, you are thrown from edge-of-your-seat suspense to frantic action,” a press release from the studio back in July explained. “It’s a large-scale experience, testing players in their ability to gear up and adapt to an endless string of unknown and ever-changing challenges.”

What’s more, the studio is self-funded – so players don’t need to worry about any compromised integrity in their game play. “There is no board of directors that dictates our creative choices,” said Andersson. “We can go for a more niche audience—so GTFO goes out to the tight knit, die hard co-op teams of 2-4 people.”

For particularly brave players who don’t mind taking the mission on themselves, single player mode will be available.

No official release date is set, but it’s projected to hit the shelves next year. Fans who can’t wait for more details can pre-order it now via Steam.