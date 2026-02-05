Hit Tabletop Game Dice Throne is Finally Going Digital with New 2026 Release

Released in 2017, Dice Throne has quickly become a favorite among tabletop gaming fans. It uses a unique combination of dice and card mechanics, letting players step into the shoes of iconic heroes in a variety of competitive matches. Over the years, the tabletop game has gotten a series of updates adding new heroes to the game. But although nothing quite beats rolling dice and throwing down cards, many Dice Throne fans have wanted a digital version. Now, the team behind Dice Throne has confirmed we’re finally getting one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dice Throne Digital is a collaborative project between Dice Throne and the indie game studio Nerd Ninjas. It will be a multi-platform version of the iconic tabletop game, set to release for mobile, PC, and Meta Quest. Like many exciting new indie projects, it will launch a Kickstarter campaign to help make the project a reality. Dice Throne Digital arrives on Kickstarter on April 14th, giving fans a chance to back the project early for exclusive rewards.

Dice Throne Digital Kickstarter to Launch on April 14th

Image courtesy of Dice Throne and Nerd Ninjas

Fans love Dice Throne for its unique gameplay mechanics and ever-expanding roster of interesting heroes. As of late 2025, the game has a grand total of 15 different heroes, with familiar classes like Barbarian and Artificer to more nuanced takes like Moon Elf and Cursed Pirate. Because it offers many different heroes and a variety of game modes, Dice Throne has great replayability for new and returning fans alike. But while the tabletop game is pretty accessible, many players yearn for an easier way to play with friends from afar.

Dice Throne Digital is a project long requested by fans of the tabletop game. It will bring the fast-paced, strategic battles and Heroes from the original game to a digital format. The original game also got its start on Kickstarter, so Dice Throne is no stranger to a major crowdfunding campaign. And in fact, they’ve wanted to make a digital version of the game a reality for quite some time. Nate Chatellier, CEO of Nerd Ninjas and a Dice Throne co-creator, says that “Dice Throne Digital has been a dream since the very beginning.” Now, the project is getting ready to become a reality.

Right at launch, Dice Throne Digital will offer multi-platform crossplay. So whether you’re digging in on mobile or via mixed reality on Meta Quest, you can play Dice Throne with your friends. To get a quick teaser for what’s to come in the digital version of the beloved tabletop game, you can check out the Platform Announcement trailer below:

Play video

As the April Kickstarter launch date approaches, Dice Throne and Nerd Ninjas will unveil more details about the full launch of Dice Throne Digital. This will include the planned game modes and backer rewards for those who get behind the Kickstarter. If you want to make sure you don’t miss it, you can ask to be notified when the Dice Throne Digital Kickstarter officially launches on April 14th.

Have you ever played Dice Throne? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!