New Horizon Game Announced for PS5 and PC

PlayStation has announced a new game in the Horizon series that will be coming to PS5 and PC platforms. Since the launch of Horizon Forbidden West in 2022, PlayStation has continued to expand the franchise with various spin-offs. This has resulted in the VR game Horizon Call of the Mountain, the all-ages action game LEGO Horizon Adventures, and the upcoming mobile MMO Horizon Steel Frontiers. Now, yet another Horizon project has been announced, and it’s a live-service title in nature.

Revealed with an initial trailer, Horizon Hunters Gathering has been announced by Guerrilla Games. Hunters Gathering is described by the studio as “a tactical co-op action game that lets up to three players team up as heroic Hunters to protect a world under threat from deadly machines.” Rather than being an open-world title like the mainline Horizon games, Hunters Gathering will let players go out on specific hunts to take down machines that inhabit the world. Weapons and gameplay mechanics from the Horizon series are seen once again in Hunters Gathering, but its format seems to be more akin to games like Dauntless or the Monster Hunter series.

You can get a look at Horizon Hunters Gathering for yourself in its debut trailer here:

When Will This New Horizon Game Release?

While Guerrilla Games has announced quite a few details about Horizon Hunters Gathering and its format today, it hasn’t said anything about the game’s release date and has stressed that it’s still “early”. In the near term, it has merely encouraged those interested in Hunters Gathering to take part in its first closed playtest, which will transpire at the end of February. Those who would like to join in on this session can sign up to join the beta on PlayStation’s website right here.

Without even a broad launch window, it’s hard to know when Horizon Hunters Gathering might officially become available. Whenever it does launch, though, it will simultaneously roll out for PlayStation 5 and PC platforms and will also include crossplay. Hopefully, for PlayStation’s sake, this can become the publisher’s second major live-service endeavor alongside that of Helldivers 2.

