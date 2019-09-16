New Video Games Out This Week: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Devil’s Hunt, and More

It’s September, which means games, games, and more games. For this week, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One players have a healthy slab of titles to check out, and even more to add to their backlog. On Nintendo Switch, one of its biggest exclusives of the year is set to arrive. Meanwhile, PC players have some launch-exclusive titles to also dig their teeth into. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s also a variety of ports releasing this week that are worthy of your attention.

That said, here are the notable new releases this week that you should peep. As always, this isn’t an exhaustive list, but a curated list that only includes salient new releases, with a round-up of noteworthy ports at the end. While remasters and remakes are included, Early Access games are not. Lastly, the games are not organized in any particular order.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is a Nintendo Switch remake of 1993’s action-adventure title of the same name. Released for the Game Boy, the entry is one of the most beloved installments in the series, and of course was critically-acclaimed at the time. Now, it’s back, with a complete graphical overhaul, new features, and more.

“Link has washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful inhabitants. To escape the island, Link must collect magical instruments across the land and awaken the Wind Fish. Explore a reimagined Koholint Island that’s been faithfully rebuilt in a brand-new art style that will entice fans and newcomers alike. Battle enemies as you conquer numerous dungeons and uncover the hidden secrets of the island.”

Release Date: September 20

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Devil’s Hunt

Devil’s Hunt is a third-person action-adventure game that looks a mix between Devil’s Third, Devil May Cry, and Prototype. It’s being developed by Layopi Games and publisher by 1C Entertainment.

“You play as Desmond, once a bon vivant son of a rich entrepreneur. Desmond’s life has been drawn into a sequence of unfortunate events that have led him to lose most of his humanity. Making a deal with the devil, Desmond gains demonic powers, becoming the hell’s executor. He is both the destroyer and the savior, with his human part gradually deteriorating as his hunger for vengeance grows. He fights fiercely with his fists and claws, making use of the skills offered by his demonic and human side. Passing through the gates of hell and back, he will eventually have to decide about his impact on the future of humanity.”

Release Date: September 17

Platforms: PC (Coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch Q1 2020)

AI: The Somnium Files

AI: The Somnium Files is an investigative adventure game in development by Spike Chunsoft, the developer best-known for the Danganronpa series, and is being directed by Kotaro Uchikoshi, the creator of the Zero Escape series.

“One rainy night in November, a woman’s body is found at an abandoned theme park, mounted on a merry-go-round horse. She had been stabbed repeatedly, and her left eye was gouged out. Kaname Date of the Metropolitan Police Department arrives on the scene. He recognizes the woman. Suddenly, he hears a noise from inside the merry-go-round.

He breaks into the merry-go-round’s central column to find a young girl. And in her hands, she grips a bloody ice pick…”

Release Date: September 17

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4

Rebel Cops

Rebel Cops is a turn-based stealth-tactics game set in the universe of This Is the Police, an adventure strategy series from developer Weappy Studios, who’s also developing this game alongside publisher THQ Nordic.

“Victor Zuev has won. The ruthless crime lord now controls the town of Ripton. All the officials are on his payroll, businessmen are at his mercy, even the local police have surrendered to his will and any opposition has been smashed to pieces. Well, not quite all, exactly: there is a small rag-tag squad of true policemen, who still believe in the words “to serve and protect” and will fight against all odds to serve justice and to protect the citizens. Not all heroes wear badges…”

Release Date: September 17

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game is a stealth game where you play as a naughty goose and cause chaos like any good goose does. The game is in development by developer House House, who has previously released Push Me Pull Me.

“Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day.”

Release Date: September 20

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC

Showdown Bandit

Showdown Bandit is a creepy stealth-action horror game from independent developer and publisher Kindly Beasts, the team best-known for 1930’s cartoon-style horror game, Bendy.

“Beware! For years kids tuned in to watch the televised puppet world of Showdown Bandit, whose colorful cast performed in front of a live audience of ecstatic children. Then without warning the show was unceremoniously canceled and the studio, props and puppets were left to rot. Yet somehow the show lives again and you’re in the spotlight.”

Release Date: Sometime this week

Platforms: PC

Overland

Overland is a squad-based survival strategy game from independent developer and publisher Finji, the company perhaps best-known for the Night in the Woods.

“Take care of a group of travelers on a post-apocalyptic road-trip across the United States in this turn-based survival game. Fight scary creatures, rescue stranded survivors, and scavenge for supplies like fuel, first aid kits, and weapons. Decide where to go next, whether it’s upgrading this wrecked car, or rescuing that dog. Just remember, there are consequences for every action. Get ready for close calls, dramatic escapes, hard choices, arguing about whether or not that dog gets rescued, and the end of the world.

Release Date: September 17

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a stylish and euphoric music game about riding motorcycles, wielding swords, and breaking hearts at 200 mph. You know, like every other game in existence. It’s being developed by Simogo and published by Annapurna Interactive.

“As the heart of a young woman breaks, the balance of the universe is disturbed. A diamond butterfly appears in her dreams and leads her through a highway in the sky, where she finds her other self: the masked biker called The Fool. Traveling through futuristic cities, dark forests, and electric deserts, The Fool sets out to find the harmony of the universe, hidden away in the hearts of her star crossed allies: Little Death, Dancing Devils, Howling Moons, Stereo Lovers, and Hermit 64.”

Release Date: September 19

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Apple Arcade

The Sojourn

The Sojourn is a thought-provoking, first-person puzzle game that boasts a beautiful art style. It’s in development by Shifting Tides and is being published by Iceberg Interactive.

“You are born into a beautiful, pure land, but everything is not as it seems. Darkness seeps through every crevice and forms the foundation of the world you live in. Open your eyes to the shadows of the world to uncover the hidden truth.”

Release Date: September 20

Platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Daymare

Daymare: 1998 is a third-person survival-horror game with hardcore survival mechanics and gameplay that requires a bit of thinking in addition to a bit of shooting. The game is in development by Invader Studios and being publisher by Destructive Creations.

“The scene is set with a secret research facility, a deadly chemical weapon, and a special security team tasked with investigating an incident with the potential to become more than a routine security breach. Follow the steps of an elite soldier, a helicopter pilot, and a forest ranger as they play out their roles in an event that transforms one peaceful small town into a dead-zone and its citizens into bloodthirsty monsters.”

Release Date: September 17

Platforms: PC (Eventually coming to PS4 and Xbox One)

Ports Round-Up

NI-NO-KUNI: WRATH OF THE WHITE WITCH REMASTERED:

The first and critically-acclaimed Ni-No-Kuni from publisher Bandai Namco and developer Level-5 is back, bringing its role-playing action to 2019, with improved graphics and better performance. For those that don’t know: the original released in 2013 (2011 in Japan) and is widely considered one of the better role-playing games of last generation.

“Join Oliver as he embarks on an adventure through a world inhabited by new friends and ferocious foes alike in the hopes of bringing back his mother after a tragic incident.”

Release Date: September 19

Platforms: PC and PS4 (non-remastered version coming to Nintendo Switch the same day)

DEVIL MAY CRY 2:

That’s right, Capcom’s Devil May Cry 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch with updated graphics and a brand-new mode, joining the first game which came to the Switch earlier this year.

“Set some time after the events of Devil May Cry, this sequel adds even more moves to Dante’s arsenal and brings it to the next level of stylishness. Use the wall run to get the vantage point on your enemies, then assault them with a spinning barrage of bullets using Rain Storm. Reprise your role as Dante, or play as the new femme fatale, Lucia, who prefers deadly throwing daggers to bullets and utilizes her speed with ninja-like reflexes. Build up your Devil Trigger gauge, then transform into a powerful demon with enhanced power and speed. While in demon form, Dante and Lucia can also utilize Devil Hearts – amulets that give them special powers like the ability to fly, super speed or even slowing down time.”

Release Date: September 19

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

LEGO JURASSIC WORLD:

2015’s LEGO Jurassic World is back and coming to Nintendo Switch. The game is developed by TT Fusion and publisher by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

“Following the epic storylines of Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III, as well as the highly anticipated Jurassic World, LEGO Jurassic World is the first videogame where players will be able to relive and experience all four Jurassic films. Reimagined in LEGO form and told in TT Games’ signature classic LEGO humor, the thrilling adventure recreates unforgettable scenes and action sequences from the films, allowing fans to play through key moments and giving them the opportunity to fully explore the expansive grounds of Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna.”

Release Date: September 17

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

CASTLE CRASHERS REMASTERED

2008 indie hit game, Castle Crashers, has time-traveled to 2019 and is bringing its beloved 2D beat ’em up co-op action to two new modern consoles. Developed by independent studio, The Behemoth, Castle Crashers is held by many as one of the best indie gems of last generation.

“Hack, slash, and smash your way to victory in this newly updated edition of the insanely popular 2D arcade adventure from The Behemoth! Up to four friends can play locally or online and save your princess, defend your kingdom, and crash some castles!”

Release Date: September 17

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PS4

MABLE & THE WOOD

Mable & the Wood is a metroidvania game from developer Triplevision Games and publisher Graffiti Games. It first launched earlier this year on PC.

“Mable & The Wood is a Metroidvania where you hunt down massive beasts and, upon destroying them, shapeshift into their forms in order to use their powers to save or destroy the world. Players with less violent intent can find secret paths to complete Mable without killing anything, including bosses.

Release Date: September 18

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and Xbox One