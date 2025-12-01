Hitman 4 Teased by IO Interactive Boss

Hitman 4 has been officially teased by developer IO Interactive in a new statement from the studio’s CEO. Since releasing Hitman 3 in 2021, IO Interactive has continued to expand on the game in a variety of different ways. Whether it be through the release of Hitman: World of Assassination, which folds in all of the levels and content from Hitman and Hitman 2, or through the release of a fully VR version of the game dubbed Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, IO Interactive has essentially never stopped working on Hitman in one way or another. And while this will continue to hold true in 2026 as new updates are already being planned for World of Assassination, it’s now known that another new Hitman game will eventually come about as well.

Speaking to Variety, IO Interactive boss Hakan Abrak confirmed in a rather nonchalant way that Hitman 4 will be happening. Abrak said that the next game in the Hitman franchise isn’t the studio’s current focus as it’s instead trying to work on implementing co-op into World of Assassination through an upcoming update. Once this feature is added to the game, though, Abrak said that the attention will then shift to Hitman 4, which could result in more details being shared with the public.

“Of course, there will be more Hitman,” Abrak said simply. “But right now, I think we need to get to the other side of this year and next year you’ll get more news about Hitman co-op, because I think co-op is a really, really good extension to the universe, and will introduce very interesting mechanics and combinations in World of Assassination. But we will, after that, be talking about the next Hitman — because, of course, there’s going to be a next Hitman.”

Even if Hitman 4 is something that IO Interactive is already focusing on internally, questions still remain about when it would actually launch. Recently, the studio has been primarily focused on 007: First Light, the upcoming James Bond action-adventure game. First Light is set to release in March 2026 and will represent IO Interactive’s first non-Hitman title since 2010’s Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days. Beyond this, it’s also working on “Project Fantasy“, which is set to be a new online RPG that’s still in early development.

With so much happening at once for IO Interactive, this suggests that Hitman 4 still could be multiple years away from seeing the light of day. Still, to even have confirmation that another game in the series will be happening is a great first step and gives Hitman fans plenty to look forward to in the future.

