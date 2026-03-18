New Indie Game’s Instant Success on Steam Leaves Solo Dev in Tears

Many different indie games come and go on Steam, with varying levels of quality making success a combination of luck, effort, and dedication to an idea. Not every game is instantly popular with players, as typically only ones with really solid gameplay systems tend to grab people’s attention. However, one solo developer project has been amassing a good amount of positivity, leading to a beautiful reaction from the game’s creator.

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Solo dev Cakez is a YouTuber and streamer with a sizable audience, with an abundance of content dedicated to their personal title Tangy TD. This solo project is one that Cakez has documented online through their streams for nearly four years, showing fans his process for creating an indie tower defense title. Tangy TD is simple in its premise, but handled very well in its execution, showing how many indie games releasing today can be refined into titles that receive high praise upon their launch.

Tangy TD Is The Most Wholesome Indie Gaming Story Of 2026 So Far

Courtesy of Cakez

Tangy TD officially launched in March 2026, with Cakez streaming their reaction to the initial reception and sales numbers of the indie title. Quickly, this sparked an emotional reaction as the first revenue figure reached $30,000 — a great debut for any solo developed game. This is due in part to the game’s impressive pixel art, which features well crafted character units and UI systems that craft a solid tower defense experience.

Unique character build paths, skill trees, and stat systems mimic other great titles like Vampire Survivors, with items, classes, and items adding to the game’s customization features. All of these factors have combined to give Tangy TD a “Very Positive” review rating on Steam, with around 89% of all reviews being thumbs up for the title. Considering how dominant indie games were last year, it’s nice to see that trend continue with Tangy TD‘s initial success.

However, while Cakez’s first clip to the initial success went viral, the streamer invited his audience to watch his reaction to the game’s progress on Steam after one week. Those one-week sales reports blew the initial numbers out of the water, with the game amassing $245,123 in gross revenue, $197,847 in net revenue, and around 28,078 units sold. Cakez’s reaction was incredibly wholesome, with tears from him and his wife quickly going viral again on a clip posted on X.

Supporting Independent Development Can Sometimes Foster Greater Creative Projects Than Buying The Next AAA Game

Courtesy of Cakez

The emotional reaction from Cakez for the week one sales report on Tangy TD is heartwarming to say the least. “I feel like I really don’t deserve this” were Cakez words after the success of the four-year long project, along with other remarks like “It’s so amazing how many people have come out to support me, essentially, and what I do.” In many ways, the support players have given Tangy TD is a reminder on how impactful that support can be, especially to indie titles who are painstakingly crafted by smaller teams.

With other big indie games struggling, it’s easy to see the benefits of supporting projects like Tangy TD. The kindness players have shown to Tangy TD through quiet downloads of the game on Steam go a long way, even if they only play the title for a few hours compared to the hundreds spent on the latest AAA RPG. Cakez’s story is one shared by many other developers, and hopefully provides confidence in them to continue pursuing their passions on their own indie ideas.

What do you think of Cakez’s story with Tangy TD? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!