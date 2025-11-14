If the Price is Right, the Steam Machine Could be Huge for Indie Games

Back in 2015, Valve launched its first Steam Machine. At that time, the small gaming computer didn’t quite take off, and Valve ultimately stopped selling it. So many gamers were a bit surprised when Valve announced it was bringing back the Steam Machine with a new model as part of its slate of new hardware for 2026. Many thought that the company had shifted focus entirely to its handheld Steam Deck line. But now, Valve is trying again to make its mini gaming PC happen. And honestly? This time, I think it might.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steam has been a popular marketplace for PC games for over a decade at this point. But the number of new games launching on the platform has only continued to increase. These days, many games hit Steam before any other platform, particularly if they are released in Early Access. This is especially true for indie games, which often target a PC-first release before they can even dream of the more complicated and pricey process of releasing on console. And that’s where the Steam Machine just might hit its mark this time around.

The Gaming Landscape Is Ready for More Ways to Play PC Games

Play video

Given the failure of the first Steam Machine, it might seem a little wild that Valve is giving it another go. But early reactions to the announcement show that the gaming landscape looks a lot different now than it did 10 years ago. In 2015 when the first Steam Machine tried to make not-quite-console PC gaming a thing, Steam got around 2500 new games. Last year, the platform is estimated to have grown by over 15,000 new titles. This alone makes a device designed for Steam gaming look like a more compelling.

Many gamers have historically preferred consoles to PCs for a number of reasons. Buying a console is less complicated than choosing the right gaming PC, and you don’t need to check every new game against your personal specs before hitting add to cart. Yet many of the biggest and most exciting games out there arrive on PC platforms like Steam before launching on consoles. And that means more gamers are turning to PC, whether they like it or not.

Take Fields of Mistria, for instance. This is the most compelling contender for stealing Stardew Valley‘s crown in years. But in Early Access, it’s only available on Steam. Similarly, games like Hades 2 hit PC well before arriving on console. And in a world where social media causes a ton of FOMO for the latest games, that means many of us want to play the newest titles as soon as possible. But not all of us like the experience of gaming on a PC.

And that’s where alternatives to sitting at a desk in front of your PC come in. The Steam Deck, originally released in 2022, has become increasingly popular in recent years. This is partly due to the long wait for the Switch 2, but it’s also because the library of PC games is impressive enough that many gamers want a way to play Steam games. The Steam Deck is a great option for those who love a handheld, but it’s not the solution for everyone. Some of us just love the feeling of sitting on the couch with a controller in hand, and a hefty handheld isn’t the same. That’s where the Steam Machine just might actually be a brilliant move.

As a small box that hooks up to your TV, the Steam Machine feels a lot like a console. But it isn’t. It’s a high-powered PC that runs on Steam OS, a system designed for gaming. But as a PC, it lets you install other gaming apps as well. That makes it more flexible than a console, while also offering a straightforward gaming experience for those who want it. The library of Steam combined with the comfort of your couch, all with more power than the Steam Deck? It’s a compelling proposition… depending on what it costs.

Gamers Want to Play More Indies on Console, and Steam Machine Might Be the Solution

Image courtesy of Valve

As someone who plays a lot of indie games, especially in the cozy space, I am constantly seeing one refrain from casual gamers. Whenever an exciting new indie gets announced, gamers want to know, “Is it going to be on Nintendo Switch?” And often, that answer is complicated. It can take time to port a game to the handheld, or to any console, and not every indie dev has the budget to do it. For those who want to enjoy exciting new indies but who may not be prepared for the bevvy of decisions involved in getting a gaming PC, the Steam Machine could be huge.

I’ll confess, I’ve never loved playing games on a computer. Yes, I’ve sunk hours into The Sims 4 that way, but there’s something about a couch and a controller that feels better for me. My preference for comfort means I’ve never invested in a super high-end gaming PC, and would rather opt for the latest console. But that preference comes at the cost of playing certain games that are available on Steam, as many gamers know. Sometimes, I read those recommended specs and have to move right along, waiting for a PS5 or Switch release instead.

For a while now, I’ve been thinking about a Steam Deck. And I’ve seen many fans of cozy and indie games in the same boat. But the Steam Deck has its issues, including the fact that not every game on Steam actually runs on the handheld. As a handheld, it’s also a bit heavy, and may not be the experience every gamer wants. That makes the Steam Machine a pretty tempting alternative, as it offers more processing power and an easier way to play games on your TV. Where the Steam Deck can be a tough sell, the “basically a console, but with the Steam library behind it” vibes of the Steam Machine look pretty good at first glance.

If the Steam Machine lets gamers get a console-like experience while having access to the kinds of indie games that arrive first or only on Steam, it could be a game-changer. These games could find their audiences much more easily on a platform that’s a bit more accessible to those who prefer consoles. It’s a way of letting gamers get that kind of experience before a port to platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch is a realistic possibility. But there’s just one problem. We still don’t know how much the new Steam Machine costs.

In a market where consoles are becoming a lot more expensive, price is a big consideration for something like the Steam Machine. If it is similar in price or more expensive than a high-end gaming PC, it’s likely that it won’t catch on. But if the price falls in line with the current gen of consoles, I could see gamers opting to make the Steam Machine their next upgrade over something like a PS6 or next-gen Xbox. After all, it’s hard to argue with the sheer number of amazing games you can find on Steam, especially when it comes to smaller indie gems that might not have been able to make a console port happen.

I’m eagerly awaiting news about the price point of the Steam Machine, because it could be huge for indie games and the people who love them. Having something closer to a console that can run even a decent chunk of Steam’s massive library of indies is a value proposition that might be hard for many to pass up.

What do you think of the Steam Machine so far? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!