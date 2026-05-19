New Insider Report Narrows Down Timing for the Next Nintendo Direct (And It Should Be a Big One)

With the Nintendo Switch 2’s mid-2025 debut, last year was anything but typical for Nintendo. And so far, 2026 is looking a bit different, as well. Many fans expected a major Nintendo Direct showcase in February 2026, and yet, no such livestream emerged. While we did get a Partner Showcase, Nintendo has remained pretty tight-lipped about new first-party games for 2026 so far. As Summer Game Fest and the wave of summer showcases approach, many fans are hoping to see something new from Nintendo. Now, we have more intel on when that might happen.

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The first week of June is already looking pretty intense for gaming fans, with Summer Games Fest on June 6th and plenty of smaller showcases leading up to it. However, we now have reason to believe that mid-June could bring us new info about upcoming first-party Nintendo releases, as well. And with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book due out on May 21st, it’s about time we got some details on the next Switch 2 exclusive from Nintendo.

Nintendo has put out a handful of big new releases and Switch 2 exclusives this year already. The start of the year brought us the latest Mario Tennis, along with the return of the Virtual Boy. We had Pokemon Pokopia, which became a console-selling hit for Game Freak and Nintendo. But with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book out in just a few days, we’re reaching the end of new confirmed first-party Nintendo games. Aside from a few new Switch 2 editions of older games like Fitness Boxing 3, the lineup looks pretty empty until Pokemon Winds and Waves. And that almost definitely means Nintendo is gearing up to drop some details.

Presumably, the Star Fox 64 remake that’s slated for late June won’t be the last major Nintendo release of 2026. And that means we’re well overdue for another first-party Nintendo Direct. Typically, we get these showcases a few times a year, though 2025 was a bit unusual due to the release of the Switch 2. But given that we skipped a major first-party direct in February, when we tend to get the first one of the year, a summer Nintendo Direct looks very likely. Indeed, rumors of a June Nintendo Direct have been circulating for a while. But now, a reputable insider is doubling down on those rumors with a more specific time frame.

In a May 19th stream via Giant Bomb’s Twitch channel, journalist and editor Jeff Grubb shared his latest insight on the next Nintendo Direct. The update falls about 2 hours and 15 minutes into a Subnautica 2-themed stream, when the conversation turns to the possibility of a new Nintendo Direct. Specifically, Grubb said that he doesn’t know the exact date, but has been “hearing we should get the next Nintendo Direct by mid-June.” He added that it should fall around Summer Games Fest and that he hasn’t yet gotten any confirmation that it will be a full Nintendo Direct. But, like many of us, Grubb suspects it almost has to be given how little we know about the Nintendo release schedule for mid to late 2026.

This latest commentary aligns with what other insiders, such as Nate the Hate, have suggested for timing. And with no confirmed new releases lined up after the Star Fox remake, it certainly seems like Nintendo is likely sitting on some announcements for the rest of the year. That said, Nintendo has not formally announced when it will host its next first-party Direct showcase. However, with many reliable insiders suggesting a June Direct, plus prior precedent for a June Nintendo Direct showcase, it’s looking pretty likely we’ll hear more from Nintendo soon.

What are you hoping to see announced at a June Nintendo Direct if it does take place? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!