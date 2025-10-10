3 Underrated RPG Games That Every 1990s Kid Remembers

The 1990s were a golden age for RPGs, especially on the Super Nintendo and PlayStation 1. With so many classic genre staples, it’s easy to miss some of the more underrated games. That said, people who grew up in the ‘90s haven’t forgotten those overlooked greats. And while there are countless games to dive into that don’t have the love of fan-favorites like Final Fantasy 7 and Chrono Trigger, there are a few that stand out from the crowd. Below, you’ll find a short list of the best games from the ‘90s that might not have gotten the love they deserved, but everyone who was there remembers them as all-time greats.

Here are three underrated RPGs from the ‘90s, listed from oldest to newest.

3) Wild Arms

Release Date : April 30th, 1997 (US Release)

: April 30th, 1997 (US Release) Console : PlayStation

: PlayStation Developer: Media Vision

Some might say Wild Arms isn’t underrated because it’s gone on to spawn a franchise that stretched across several sequels, a manga, and an anime. That said, it was definitely overshadowed by Final Fantasy 7 when it launched later that year.

The thing is, Wild Arms should be even more beloved thanks to its incredible setting that mixes the fantasy and Western genres to create something immediately gripping. The full 3D battles were gorgeous, and the 2D overworld wasn’t bad-looking either. Wild Arms‘ party system also lets each character have a role in puzzle-solving, making everyone feel important.

It didn’t define the era like FF7, but it’s a great RPG that’s still worth playing. There was a spiritual successor project in the works called Armed Fantasia, but it’s hit some development troubles following a successful Kickstarter campaign. It was originally scheduled for March 2025, but has been pushed back as the team, led by Wild Arms‘ original producer Akifumi Kaneko, continues work on the project.

2) Parasite Eve

Release Date : September 10th, 1998 (US Release)

: September 10th, 1998 (US Release) Console : PlayStation

: PlayStation Developer: Square

Parasite Eve was SquareSoft’s first-ever M-rated game, making it a relatively notable launch even if it wasn’t a great game. It’s one of Square’s more experimental games, from an era that was full of them from the legendary developer.

In many ways, this was Square’s answer to Resident Evil. Of course, this is an RPG, so its systems are a bit deeper than Capcom’s legendary horror game. Still, as a horror RPG, Parasite Eve was an excellent take on the genre that proved Square was willing to spread its wings and try something new.

Similar to Wild Arms, Parasite Eve has become a media franchise. There have been two sequels, with the most recent launching in 2010 on the PSP. A manga adaptation called Parasite Eve DIVA also came out, which was based on the in-game universe and not on any specific game.

1) Suikoden 2

Konami

Release Date : September 29th, 1999 (US Release)

: September 29th, 1999 (US Release) Console : PlayStation, PC

: PlayStation, PC Developer: Konami Computer Entertainment Tokyo

While Parasite Eve and Wild Arms both started a series, Suikoden 2 is the follow-up to the solid first game, which launched three years before the sequel. The big gimmick here is that you can recruit over 100 characters to your party, with 40 of them ready and willing to join you in combat.

It is a massive game, filled with content. Nearly every character has their own sidequest you need to complete, fleshing out their story before they join your team. Combat mixes in strategy elements, making careful planning and execution important. The combat system also lets you take part in huge battles between two armies, giving an extra bit of variety to Suikoden 2.

Three more games launched in the mainline Suikoden series, but the second game remains the strongest of the bunch. The first and second games were remastered as a compilation in 2025, and a Suikoden 2 anime is scheduled to launch in 2026. The upcoming gacha game, Suikoden: Star Leap, is less exciting, but the series creator Yoshitaka Murayama’s final project, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, launched in 2024. Sadly, Murayama passed away in the middle of development, but it’s a solid spiritual sequel for the classic series.

