Genshin Impact Fans Share What Keeps Them Coming Back, Five Years In

HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact burst onto the live-action JRPG scene back in late September 2020. While this wound up being a uniquely great window for new games due to lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, Genshin Impact remains one of the most popular games out there to this day. Clearly, HoYoverse landed on something special with this JRPG, and it’s not just the fact that its live-service model means constant new events and updates to keep fans engaged. A recent thread in the r/GenshinImpact subreddit has fans sharing how their hype for the game holds up, five years later.

This September will mark the fifth anniversary of Genshin Impact, which is now available across a variety of platforms from mobile to PC to Xbox and PlayStation consoles. HoYoverse has released quite a few games since Genshin Impact, including 2023’s Honkai: Star Rail and the most recent entry, Zenless Zone Zero. Despite these new games entering the scene, Genshin Impact still gets regular updates, with the recent 5.6 Update adding yet another set of new characters and banners. Clearly, Genshin Impact isn’t slowing down any time soon.

With a recent update and nearly five years of content to look back on, one fan recently asked how players feel about the game in 2025. The question, as posed by @EmotionalCat9632, is “How excited are you to login now compared to when you first started?” Not every gamer in the thread has been with Genshin Impact since it began, but for many, they’ve been playing for several years. And in that time, something keeps them coming back to the game, time and time again.

Genshin Player Exitement Varies, But For Many, “It’s a Solid Part of My Routine”

Many fans admit that they haven’t sustained quite the same level of shiny new game excitement they had on day one. That’s pretty expected, as even games with frequent content updates do tend to fall into a bit of a pattern after a while. Even so, many fans say they’re still enjoying the game enough to keep logging in on a regular basis. As one player puts it, Genshin Impact is at its most exciting for players “the first time [they] log in to play” after a new update. With regular updates adding new character banners and new story content, this certainly makes sense.

For many players, there’s certainly not as much to do in Genshin on a daily basis if they’ve been playing since launch. That said, activities like farming for artifacts or pulling on new character banners keep fans engaged even while waiting for new story content to drop. The excitement for many players was highest when they first started out, with tons of quests to catch up on and new map areas to explore. Whether that was in 2020 when the game first released or years later, many Genshin Impact fans say they don’t expect to beat the hype of those early days. Even so, for many, that joy comes right back up every time there’s new major content.”

Some fans even say they enjoy the game more now than when it first came out thanks to just how much more content is available now compared with Genshin Impact 1.0. For those curious about getting started with the game, that’s good news. Catching up might feel overwhelming, but it can also be exciting, with so much to look forward as the world and quests unfold before you.

Not every Genshin fan is quite as happy with the game these days. For some, logging in to keep up with daily bonuses and events can feel like “a chore.” Yet even these players are still engaging with the game in some way, hoping for an exciting new character banner or event. Live service can be tricky to get right, particularly with gacha elements that can feel punishing when not well-balanced. But given the longevity of Genshin Impact and the way fans are still engaged, five years later, it seems like HoYoverse gets something right with this one.