LEGO Announces New Mario Party-Style Multiplayer Game

If you thought there was only room for one new LEGO game reveal at Summer Games Fest, you thought wrong. Today, LEGO unveiled a brand-new multiplayer project that’s basically a LEGO version of Mario Party. The game will fittingly be called LEGO Party and lets players take their LEGO avatars on a board-game inspired PvP adventure. It’s got all the chaotic, unpredictable vibes you want in a party game with the fun flair of LEGO.

This is the second new LEGO game revealed at June’s Summer Game Fest, but the two titles have quite different flavors. While LEGO Voyagers is co-op with an It Takes Two vibe, LEGO Party is poised to deliver the chaos of a game of Mario Party. But with blocks. Players will compete in various “challenge zones” aka game boards, with plenty of terrifying LEGO obstacles like dragons, cobras, and more along the way. To get a sense of the new LEGO Party game, check out the reveal trailer from Summer Game Fest below:

And of course, there must be mini-games in a party game like this one. LEGO Party will feature over 60 mini-games for players to compete in to win the match. It looks like players may be earning golden LEGO bricks much like you collect gold stars in Mario Party, but that remains to be seen once we get more concrete details on the game.

The new LEGO Party game is slated to arrive in 2025 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. No news yet on whether it will get a special Switch 2 version. The exact release date isn’t yet available, but you can wishlist the game to stay tuned for more details as they’re announced.

Are you excited to play a new chaotic board game with LEGO characters? Let us know in the comments below!