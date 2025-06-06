New Co-Op LEGO Game Announced; Comes With Free Friend Pass

A brand new multiplayer LEGO game has been announced. LEGO is one of the most popular brands on the planet. It allows for so many imaginative creations and for people to collect toys/sets of their favorite worlds and franchises. Although the toy sets dominate store shelves, LEGO has also managed to branch out from just physical brick sets to encompass games and movies. The LEGO Star Wars games, for instance, are arguably some of the most beloved games in the franchise and LEGO has managed to replicate success with other pop culture juggernauts like Batman, Harry Potter, and much more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEGO has also managed to successfully cultivate its own original games with racing games, sandbox games, and much more. LEGO has even made its way into Fortnite with its own mix of game modes, which has allowed for a bunch of unique opportunities that take advantage of LEGO and Fortnite‘s history of crossovers. The world of LEGO has a great deal of imagination to it and is ripe for exploration, and game developers are finding all kinds of new ways to make the most of it

At Summer Game Fest, Annapurna Interactive and Light Brick Studio announced a brand new co-op game called LEGO Voyagers. It looks like a very wholesome co-op game that allows players to use LEGO to solve puzzles. As opposed to other LEGO games where you play as a minifig, Voyagers lets you take control of an individual LEGO brick where you can snap into different objects to move them around. The game will feature a “nonverbal narrative” similar to a game like Unravel. Voyagers will also have a Friend Pass, similar to It Takes Two and Split Fiction, allowing you to play with a friend regardless of if they have the game or not.

You can view a description and trailer for LEGO Voyagers below.

Play video

Experience what it feels like to be a LEGO brick. Tumble, jump, snap together, and build your way through rich brick worlds.

Unravel a poetic, nonverbal narrative, set in beautiful brick-built environments, supported by an atmospheric soundtrack.

Cooperatively solve the game’s many challenges and discover how two bricks are better than one. Play locally on the same screen, or online.

Invite a friend to join your adventure for free with the Friend’s Pass. As long as one of you owns LEGO Voyagers, you can both play the full co-op experience together.

LEGO Voyagers will release on Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.