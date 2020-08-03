Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice Announced

Publisher Assemble Entertainment has announced Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, a new entry in the long-running franchise. Developed by Crazybunch, the title is a sequel to 2018's Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry. Like the previous game, Wet Dreams Dry Twice is a point-and-click adventure in which players take on the role of Larry Laffer. This time around, Larry finds himself exploring the Kalaua’a archipelago in search of Faith, in order to finally settle down with the woman of his dreams. In that pursuit, players will be tasked with solving puzzles and collecting items that may or may not be phallic shaped!

The game's events directly follow the ending of Wet Dreams Don't Dry. As such, Wet Dreams Dry Twice will include a number of new faces, as well as 40 returning characters from the previous installment. As fans have come to expect from the series, the game will feature a number of double-entendres, and riddles that Assemble Entertainment refers to as "maybe a little erotic." In the game's press release, Assemble Entertainment CEO Stefan Marcinek discussed the upcoming sequel.

“Bringing Larry Laffer back to his adoring fans has been a labor of love and something that we’ve not taken lightly,” said Marcinek. “Crazybunch did an excellent job repositioning Larry in the modern age while retaining the mostly-SFW humor that’s loved and expected in the series. We can’t wait to see what fans think of Larry’s new soaking wet adventure!”

As of this writing, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice has only been announced for PC, via Steam and GOG. Wet Dreams Don't Dry was eventually released on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but no announcement has been made about additional platforms for Wet Dreams Dry Twice at this time.

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice will release on October 15th. The title will retail for $34.99.

