Square Enix Leak Reveals New Game in Beloved Series

A new leak tied to Square Enix seems to have revealed an upcoming entry in one of the publisher’s most popular franchises. By all accounts, Square Enix is one of the biggest video game publishers in the world and is behind major properties like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and Kingdom Hearts. While these represent some of the biggest pillars of Square Enix, the company is also behind plenty of other series that have proven to be a hit over the years. Now, arguably one of the most beloved franchises that has grown in popularity over the past decade seems primed to get a new game at some point soon.

Spotted on ratings website PEGI, a new listing for the game Life is Strange: Reunion has been unearthed. The title, which currently hasn’t been announced by Square Enix, is said to center again around longtime Life is Strange protagonist Max Caulfield, who is trying to stop a “deadly inferno” from destroying a university while reuniting with her friend Chloe Price. Details on when the game will launch weren’t spotted on the page (which has since been delisted), but Reunion is said to be arriving on PS5.

“Chloe Price was Max Caulfield’s partner in time. Losing her is Max’s greatest regret,” says the leaked synopsis of Reunion on the PEGI site. “Now Chloe has come to Caledon University. Haunted by nightmares and impossible memories, Chloe needs Max’s help. But Max is already in crisis: in three days, a deadly inferno will destroy the campus.”

Image Courtesy of Square Enix

Life is Strange debuted back in 2015 and has gone on to become a giant in the narrative-based adventure game space. The most recent installment, that of Life is Strange: Double Exposure, launched back in 2024 and brought Max back to the forefront of the series. Without spoiling much, the conclusion of Double Exposure teased that the franchise would continue onward with a new entry centered around Max soon enough. Now, it seems like Reunion is that game.

For now, Square Enix has remained quiet when it comes to this leak of Life is Strange: Reunion. Assuming that the game is very much real, though, there’s a good chance that we’ll see it formally announced at some point in the coming days or weeks.

