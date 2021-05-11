New Minecraft Dungeons DLC Announced

✖

Minecraft Dungeons developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have announced a new DLC pack called Hidden Depths for the spinoff dungeon crawler video game. The new Hidden Depths DLC is set to release on May 26th and will, as the name implies, deal with the hidden depths of the ocean and players will take on some sort of "spreading corruption" in the video game.

"Not only are there new enchantments and breathtaking new levels, but there is also a brand-new feature called Raid Captains," the announcement reads in part. "Raid Captains are friendly tour guides that... wait, that’s not right. They’re super challenging new enemies that will change the way you play the game. That makes a lot more sense. Seek out Raid Captains where they lurk in the hidden corners of the world to add a new level of challenge (and new treasures) to your missions."

Heroes, are you brave enough to take the plunge? On May 26, the tide is turning as Hidden Depths DLC floats into Dungeons! Learn more about your next awe-inspiring aquatic adventure: ↣ https://t.co/MbrAnBtDhi ↢ pic.twitter.com/SsBQsASQvK — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) May 10, 2021

Minecraft Dungeons is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and via Xbox Game Pass. The base game itself clocks in at $19.99, and the Hero Edition -- which includes some extra goodies and access to the first two DLC packs -- goes for $29.99. Folks that don't want to invest in the Hero Edition from the jump can instead buy the Hero Pass at a later date for $9.99 to receive said extras and DLC. Several additional DLC packs -- Flames of the Nether, Howling Peaks, Creeping Winter, and Jungle Awakens -- have also released. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the spinoff video game from developer Mojang Studios right here.

