New Nintendo Direct Announced

Nintendo revealed on Tuesday its plans to host another Nintendo Direct, and this next presentation is one that’ll be coming quite soon. The upcoming Nintendo Direct will take place on September 4th, according to Nintendo’s site for such announcements. The Nintendo Direct will take place on Wednesday at 3 p.m. PT and is scheduled to last around 40 minutes, according to Nintendo. Some of the games that will be featured have already been revealed, though there will likely be some surprises as well.

The site for the next Nintendo Direct went up on Tuesday following an announcement from Nintendo shared via social media. Nintendo Switch games releasing in 2019 will be the focus of the event with Pokemon Sword and Shield and Luigi’s Mansion 3 headlining the games. Those are the two biggest games scheduled for a release this year, so what else the Nintendo Direct might touch on remains to be seen.

With 40 minutes being a fair bit longer than the typical Direct, there’s room for speculation here about what the presentation might include. Though the focus will be on 2019’s Nintendo Switch games, the Nintendo Switch Lite itself is due out this month, so we’ll probably see at least some mention of the new console. Nintendo also has its Nintendo Switch Online service which boasts a collection of retro games. An expansion of that library to include games from other consoles has long been the subject of speculation, especially after documents pertaining to an SNES controller were discovered, so that’s also a possibility.

Nintendo’s Direct announcements are often preceded by tons of speculations and rumors, and this one was no exception. Some leaks from individuals who have accurately predicted Nintendo’s moves in the past surfaced not long ago and suggested that another Nintendo Direct would take place soon. It turns out those rumors were correct, but there’s still no word as to what games will be presented during the Direct other than the two Nintendo has already confirmed.

