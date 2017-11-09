New Nintendo Switch Commercial Brings The World Of Nintendo To Life

Nintendo memories span back decades. For veteran gamers sitting in front of the TV playing the original Super Mario, to those who remember those good times in Golden Eye on the N64 – there is an entire world within Nintendo that gamers can look back on fondly. With the latest platform from the Big N doing incredibly well among gamers around the world, it’s time for new memories to be made and Nintendo wants to celebrate that. The latest commercial for the portable console shows off the laughs, the love, and those “feel good” moments that the Nintendo Switch has to offer.

Switch & Play

“Great games make great memories, especially when those games come to life around you! Switch & Play. Nintendo Switch.”

Epic showdowns within Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, that competitive rush with a solid Mario Kart race, even the punch ’em out action of ARMS – there’s a lot of shared moments to be had with the latest Nintendo platform. With its portability and ever growing library, there’s a lot to love and much more to come for fans of the Godfather of gaming – both new and old.

And for those looking for a slightly different Nintendo experience, more third party developers than ever before are showing their support and lending their amazing games to the console.

More to love:

DOOM, Skyrim, Wolfenstein: The New Colossus – for gamers that might be making a new jump to Nintendo can still carry some of their favourite franchises with them. Every month the Switch library grows and it seems that a new announcement for a surprising title is around every corner. Regardless of your genre of choice, or if you’re simply looking to recapture that nostalgic bliss, Nintendo wants to celebrate the memories.

The Nintendo Switch is now available world-wide. Celebrate the Mario vibes with the recent release of the highly acclaimed Super Mario Odyssey!