New Nintendo Switch Rumor Reveals When Next Direct Is

A new Nintendo Switch rumor has revealed when the next Nintendo Direct will be, or at least the window of when it will be. Since the pandemic, Nintendo has largely gone quiet, and this is partially thanks to the lack of Nintendo Directs, which Nintendo says are much more difficult to put together now in the post-pandemic world. That said, it looks like the information drought is coming to an end, though it remains to be seen if the payoff will justify the wait.

According to Venture Beat reporter and general industry insider Jeff Grub, a Nintendo presentation is scheduled to go down sometime between August 11 and August 22. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this will be a Nintendo Direct proper, an indie showcase, or something completely different and new. Unfortunately, Grubb doesn't disclose this acute information.

If a new Nintendo Direct is around the corner, then we should hear about it soon, especially if it's closer to the beginning of that time range. August 11 is only a few days away after all. That said, be sure to take all of this information with a grain of salt.

Grubb has typically been quite reliable, and I've heard that a new Nintendo presentation is on the horizon, but who knows what the exact timing will be. In fact, it could be scheduled to go down in the aforementioned window, but things change all the time.

Meanwhile, if a new Nintendo presentation goes down, it has the potential to be a big one. There are multiple big Nintendo Switch games we need updates on, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, and Metroid Prime 4. In addition to this, Nintendo has new games to reveal, such as Mario Kart 9.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.