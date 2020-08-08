FIFA 21 Removes Popular Celebrations For Being Toxic

✖

FIFA 21 is set to release this October via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Eventually, it will also come to PS5 and Xbox Series X. And when it does release, it will do so minus a celebration or two. EA has revealed that it's taking on toxicity with FIFA 21, which includes axing the series' most annoying and toxic celebrations.

If you played FIFA 20 online you will be very familiar with two celebrations: the "Shush" celebration and the "A-OK" celebration, both of which have been removed for being toxic. And according to EA, if there is a pattern of players using other celebrations in a toxic fashion, those will be yanked too.

EA didn't provide any further specifics on why these two celebrations were specifically removed, but it did reveal earlier in the year that it was going to be targeting the toxic behaviors of players, which included celebrations.

"We were told by the community that there are toxic behaviors in the game and we wanted to make sure we removed them," said EA. "So we removed some of the celebrations that people thought were not the best idea to have in the game. The flow is shorter, which is to try to keep you playing most of the time instead of just waiting. All together the intention there is just to keep you playing instead of doing other things that may not be necessary in the game."

When FIFA 21 releases, it will be very much like FIFA 20, however, it sounds like if there's going to be an appreciable difference between the two, it's that the former will be a lot less toxic.

FIFA 21 is set to release worldwide on October 9 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

H/T, Eurogamer.

