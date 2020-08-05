New Classic Nintendo Switch Game Leaked

✖

A classic Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game has leaked online ahead of its seemingly imminent reveal. Later this year, No More Heroes 3 will release worldwide via the Nintendo Switch and the Switch only. And it looks like before this happens, Grasshoper Manufacture will bring the game that started the series to the console as well.

The Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated 2007's No More Heroes for the Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, neither Nintendo, Grasshoper Manufacture, or any parties expected to be involved have mentioned the game coming to the Nintendo console, but it looks like the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has spilled the beans, something it does quite often.

In 2019, the series' creative director Goichi “Suda 51” Suda claimed talks were ongoing to bring past entries in the series to PS4. We haven't heard anything about this since, but this development is likely related. It likely also means all entries in the series will soon be playable on Switch.

No More Heroes initially debuted back in 2007 in Japan via Wii, before coming west in 2008. Then in 2010, an enhanced version of the game came to PS3 and Xbox 360. And now it looks like the isolated cult-classic will be given new life on Nintendo Switch.

"No More Heroes tells the story of Travis Touchdown, an anime fan who lives in the fictional town of Santa Destroy, California," reads an official blurb about the game. "After an unexpected turn of events, Travis finds himself at the bottom of an Assassins’ organization. Travis will have to prove himself worthy and defeat 10 other bloodthirsty killers – all with deep stories of their own – to make his way to the top of the assassins league."

Of course, like every unofficial leak, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, though the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee does have a track record of leaking games early.

H/T, Gematsu.

