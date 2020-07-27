First Next-Gen Nintendo Switch Game Seemingly Announced

✖

The first game for the Nintendo Switch Pro -- or whatever Nintendo's next console ends up being called -- has seemingly been announced. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not announced a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite successor, however, there have been rumors of a "Nintendo Switch Pro" floating around for a while. In fact, earlier this month, Nintendo hinted at its next console, suggesting it could be quite similar to the Switch.

That said, for now, there's still no word of Nintendo's next piece of hardware, however, we do have word of the first game for the hypothetical console: Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, the new game from the creators of Suikoden, which went live on Kickstarter today.

According to the game's Kickstarter page, the game is being made for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo's next-generation console. As the Kickstarter page notes, a new Nintendo console has not been announced, but if and when it does, the game will be available on the platform, assuming the machine can easily run the title. If by release, there's no word of the new Nintendo console, the developer will attempt to do its best to get the game on Switch or offer refunds to those who copped a Nintendo console version of the game via their Kickstarter pledge.

It's important to note this does not confirm a new piece of Nintendo hardware or the Nintendo Switch 2 or the Nintendo Switch Pro is in development. While at least one of these things does appear to be in the pipeline, it does not appear the developer of the game actually has any inside knowledge of these three hypothetical consoles.

