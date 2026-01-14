New Open-World “AAAA” Game Coming From Tomb Raider Developer

There’s a forthcoming, new open-world “AAAA” game coming from Eidos-Montréal, the developers of the Tomb Raider franchise. Most gamers are familiar with the AAA Games concept, but Eidos-Montréal is taking it one step further with an entirely new IP that’s been in the works for quite some time. The overall investment in time and money has elevated the project beyond AAA levels, and from what little has leaked about the game, it’s warranted. Unfortunately, Eidos-Montréal is keeping this one close to the chest, but some details have emerged, thanks to a job posting that found its way onto X.

On January 13, 2026, Timur222 revealed on X that Eidos-Montréal had sought a Senior Environment Artist to help develop its new game in mid-2025. The posting described the project as an “AAAA Game Project (Unannounced).” It goes on to describe the need for high-quality hard-surface models and modular kits built in Maya and Unreal Engine 5. The developer has released some big-name games in the past and has a track record of creating excellent IPs, but there’s almost no information about what this new game might be. That said, Insider Gaming has been eyeing Eidos-Montréal for years and has some deets.

Eidos-Montréal’s New IP Will Be an AAAA Game

Image courtesy of Eidos Montreal

The first word about this game surfaced in December 2025, following layoffs on a project codenamed P11. The staff reduction was due to the game’s development moving into Beta, which required fewer coders. P11 doesn’t have a proper title that’s known outside of Eidos-Montréal, but what is known is that it’s been in development since at least 2019 and has undergone significant hurdles. There have been hundreds of millions invested in P11, which isn’t a small amount, and is likely why the new IP is being dubbed an “AAAA Game.”

Eidos-Montréal is working on an Unannounced AAAA game pic.twitter.com/IJzp46rsdM — Timur222 (@bogorad222) January 14, 2026

Whatever P11 might turn out to be, it’s going to be a third-person open world action-adventure game of some sort. The game’s existence came to light due to the probability of its cancellation, but that turned out not to be the case. There’s no clue as to when it might be revealed to the public, but indications related to staffing and other issues suggest that Eidos-Montréal will reveal P11 for what it is sometime in mid-to late 2026. This is entirely supposition, though, as the studio has yet to make any announcements or confirmations regarding P11 or its current development status.

A new IP from Eidos-Montréal is always something to look forward to, as the company has developed some excellent games. These include multiple modern Tomb Raider titles, Thief, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and the next Fable game set to release in 2026. Of course, it’s anyone’s guess what a new IP from Eidos-Montréal might look like or entail, so we’ll have to wait to see what develops. The fact that the studio has dubbed P11 as an AAAA Game indicates that it’s going to be big, but only time will tell. Keep an eye on ComicBook for details as they’re revealed.

