New PS5 Restock Announced by Sony

Sony, or more specifically, Sony Rewards, has announced it will have a limited number of PS5 consoles available starting tomorrow. Not only will this be Sony's first PS5 restock of 2021, but one of the first PS5 restocks of 2021 across the board. So far, Best Buy, GameStop, and a few others have released new PS5 stock, but for the most part, the PS5 has been impossible to find at the start of the new year. Unfortunately, this is all Sony Rewards reveals.

The news comes the way of the official Sony Rewards Twitter account, which doesn't reveal any additional details. All it does is note that it will let customers know when the restock is live, and to this end, it encourages followers to turn on post notifications.

Right now, there's no word of how large the supply is, when exactly it will go live, or if customers will be alerted ahead of time. Of course, this could change as the drop gets closer, but right now, what's below is everything that has been shared so far.

* taps microphone * A limited number of PS5 consoles will be available tomorrow. Stay tuned & we'll let you know when they are live on the site. You might want to turn on post notifications. 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ek25thJ3QN — Sony Rewards (@SonyRewards) January 14, 2021

In addition to Sony, it also looks like Target may -- emphasis on may -- have its own PS5 restock soon, or at least that's what some PlayStation fans think. That said, for now, the only confirmed opportunity to get a PS5 this week is the opportunity above. And of course, if Sony provides more details on this new stock, we will be sure to update the story with said details.

