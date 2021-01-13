PlayStation Fans Think the Next Target PS5 Restock May Drop Very Soon

✖

Is the next PS5 restock at Target happening on January 19? Over on Twitter, speculation that Target will release its new PS5 stock next week has been making the rounds, thanks to a new screenshot that seemingly suggests as much, however, the screenshot in question has since been contested. And unfortunately, Target has not commented on the matter, leaving PS5 customers completely in the dark.

Just like in 2020, the PS5 is nearly impossible to get right now. Whether this will change in the coming months, who knows, but right now could very well be the hardest it's ever been to get the console. Not only is competition still stiff, but retailers depleted their stock during the holiday season. Since Christmas, restocks have been extremely scarce. And when they have gone up on Best Buy, GameStop, and more, they've sold out instantly.

As for Target, it's been quiet in 2021, however, this could be changing soon. Over on Twitter, "YtNextGenGaming," a page that's been helping PlayStation fans obtain the elusive console, revealed they were sent a screenshot that seems to indicate that the next PS5 drop will happen on January 19, which is next Tuesday.

If you haven't seen the tweet yet, it features an image showing PS5 stock that will be ready for January 19, however, in the replies many have contested the screenshot, with users claiming that it isn't for the console, but the PS5 media remote. And right now, this looks to be the case.

this may be hinting towards a target drop on Jan 19, nothing confirmed. Got this sent to me by one of my followers. I will try to confirm this and get back to u guys. pic.twitter.com/NO7tC2eJ6t — YtNextGenGaming / PS5/XBOX and sneaker stock track (@YtNextGenGaming) January 13, 2021

Is the PS5 going on sale next week at Target? Maybe. However, right now, the retailer hasn't announced any new supply and the tweet above, at the very least, should be taken with a massive grain of salt.

Speaking with a GameStop manager on Monday, we were told they haven't received any new in-store stock since Black Friday. Of course, the retailer has sold stock online, but the point is nobody has much PS5 stock right now. In other words, even if Target does drop new stock next week, it likely won't be the truckload resupply many PlayStation customers are hoping for.