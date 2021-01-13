PlayStation 5 Customer Gets Scammed With PS5-Themed Xbox Series X Controller When Ordering DualSense

✖

Over on the PlayStation Reddit page, one PS5 customer has provided a friendly reminder why ordering a DualSense controller on eBay isn't a great idea. While the PS5 is impossible to find, the PS5 DualSense controller is quite easy to find on Walmart, GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and more. However, recently, one Reddit user decided to bypass official retailers and take a gamble purchasing a PS5 DualSense controller on eBay.

As you would expect, this didn't go well for the user. While there are plenty of reputable sellers on eBay, and while the auction site is usually fine to fulfill your shopping needs, there is a risk involved every time you use it, as Reddit user "crihyde" recently found out.

Taking to the American social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website, the PS5 user revealed that when they recently purchased a PS5 DualSense they were sent an Xbox Series X controller poorly painted like a DualSense and in the official PS5 controller packaging.

(Photo: Reddit)

Unfortunately, it's unclear what happened from here, but the user presumably requested a refund. That said, while they don't provide any type of additional details or follow up, the image above was enough to shoot the post to the top of the PlayStation Reddit page and earn the user some awards.

Since the PS5 launched in November, resellers have been making serious bank over on eBay. In fact, before the PS5 even released, pre-orders were going for $800 to $1,000. And of course, this isn't the first PS5 purchase to go wrong. Back in December when one user ordered the console, they were sent a concrete block.

