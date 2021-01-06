PS5 May Revive Popular PS1 and PS2 Series

✖

PlayStation gamers may see a popular PS1 and PS2 series revived on the PS5. In the latest issue of the Weekly Famitsu, there is an interview with Takuma Endo, the president of Acquire, the developer behind the Tenchu IP. During the interview, Endo seemingly teases the revival of the series on PS5. More specifically, Endo revealed that he would like to create a new Tenchu game from the ground up for the PS5. Throwing in some caveats, Endo notes right now this is difficult and relies on the possibility arising in the first place. Unfortunately for Tenchu fans, it's a pretty non-committal statement from Endo, however, it's unclear why else he would seemingly tease a revival if he didn't think one was coming.

Elsewhere in the interview, Endo confirms the "Stealth Assassin" trademark that was registered back in 2018 was simply because the trademark expired. In other words, despite speculation at the time suggesting as much, it was not indicative of a new Tenchu game being in development.

For those that don't know: the rights to Tenchu were originally owned by Sony, but they were then passed onto Activision, who owned the IP until 2004 when FromSoftware acquired it. Unfortunately, for fans of the series, FromSoftware hasn't done much with the IP. In fact, it's done nothing with it since 2009, though in 2019, with the help of Activision, rit eleased Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which wore its Tenchu inspiration on its sleeve.

For now, there's not much to chew on here, but for Tenchu fans, it's more they've had since Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was first revealed and believed to be a Tenchu game.

