PlayStation may have just accidentally leaked a PS5 game. 2021 is going to be a big year for the PlayStation 5. Sony has quite a few exclusive games lined up, many of which are still slated to release this year, including God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal, Gran Turismo 7, Deathloop, GhostWire Tokyo, Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, and Final Fantasy 16. Of course, some of these games may be be delayed, but they will be bolstered with plenty of notable multi-platform releases, like Dying Light 2, Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, and Resident Evil Village. The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is also scheduled to release later this year. Again, 2021 looks poised to be a big year for the PS5, and a new leak suggests PlayStation gamers can now add another game to the list, though some may have already played it on PS4.

Over on Reddit, one PS5 user recently revealed that when they went to download Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, they were presented with two PlayStation Store links: one for a PS4 version of the game and one for a PS5 version of the game. Why is this noteworthy? Because there isn't a PS5 version of the game.

Now, this could be a bug. The PS5 has certainly had plenty of them since it released back in November. However, this could also indicate that not only is a PS5 version of the game in the works, but coming soon.

For what it's worth, there have been rumors that Activision is planning on releasing the game on PS5 alongside plenty of upgrades, but for now, these are just rumors. And like the rumors, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Sony or Activision -- have commented on this possible leak. If this changes -- it likely won't -- we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PS5 -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below: