New Red Dead Redemption 2 Gameplay Video Drops Tomorrow

Many loyal Red Dead fans are excited to see the much younger Marston in Red Dead Redemption 2 later this year and to celebrate the impending release, Rockstar Games has announced that another new gameplay trailer will be revealed tomorrow to show off even more of the Wild, Wild West.

The latest video will be debuting on Thursday, August 9th at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT. For those anxious to see more of this prequel, the team over at Rockstar promises that the latest reveal will be one worth waiting for ahead of the game’s October release.

After fans saw the fresh-faced Marston in the trailer earlier this year, hopeful players saw the reveal as a pleasant surprise, and seeing him so vulnerable with a freshly stitched mug is very telling about what kind of a narrative ride we are in for.

Since the first game’s protagonist joined Dutch’s gang when he was a teenager, the latest trailer hints that we will be seeing the moments that transformed him into the character we met back with the first Red Dead Redemption. Since the first game focused so much on his journey to clear his name, the prequel that will making its way onto the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 later this year will give us a closer look than ever before at this character. And if all of the previous trailers are any indicator, it will be a stunningly beautiful yet brutal ride.

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed. From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be hitting both Xbox and PlayStation on October 26th. In the meantime, the first Red Dead Redemption recently underwent significant graphic improvements for the Xbox One X. The remastered version is available now, and is a part of Microsoft’s backwards compatibility program. This gives players a chance to check out the story for the first time, or simply play through again as a refresher!