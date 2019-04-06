New ‘Resident Evil 2’ DLC Unlocks All Rewards

Now that players have had a couple of months to become acquainted, or re-familiarize themselves, with Raccoon City in the massively popular Resident Evil 2 remake, Capcom has decided to release a new DLC pack that will help along with any zombie slaying action ahead. For those of you who haven’t unlocked all of the in-game rewards yet, this may be of particular interest to you, as the new DLC being offered does the work for you, unlocking everything in the title. That’s right, why earn it through glorious gameplay when you can just download all of the rewards right off the bat?

The new DLC to be released will run players a total of $4.99, and it can be purchased on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store. As stated above, the appropriately named Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock DLC does exactly just that, unlocks all of the unlockable rewards in the game.

The unlockable rewards featured in Resident Evil 2 are as follows:

The 4th Survivor Game Mode

The Tofu Survivor Game Mode

Unbreakable Combat Knife

Samurai Edge with Infinite Ammo

LE-5 Submachine Gun with Infinite Ammo

ATM-4 Rocket Launcher with Infinite Ammo

Minigun with Infinite Ammo

Additional Resident Evil 2 Costumes

Models

Concept Art

Resident Evil 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the wonderfully made remake, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror experience in its truest sense. From a constantly teased false sense of security, to horrifying instances that go far beyond a simple jump scare, this remake is one that every fan of the original needs to play. For those that aren’t familiar with the Resident Evil franchise in its humble beginnings, it’s still a treat, albeit imperfect, and one that requires no previous knowledge of the other games.

“From its challenging story from start to finish, to the incredible character development and increasing level of intrigue and desire to know more, Capcom mostly nailed bringing this beloved title into 2019, and it’s an experience every horror fan needs to have for themselves.”

What do you think about this? Should Capcom be offering a DLC pack that unlocks all of the in-game rewards? Will you be grabbing the DLC for yourself? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

