New Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pops: Metal Sonic, Ring Scatter Sonic, Super Shadow 2-Pack and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sonc the Hedgehog fans have more than just LEGO sets to look forward to on the merch front. Funko has released a new wave of Pop figures as part of their weekly Wednesday drops, and the lineup includes some great additions. This is especially true with regard to Metal Sonic, which looks fantastic. We're also loving the Ring Scatter Sonic Previews Exclusive and the Super Shadow and Shadow 2-pack. You can get your pre-orders in via the links below.

Will Sonic Get a New Game in 2024?

Sonic Superstars was recently month (starring Robotnik as the main villain), so you might expect Sega to take a break from the Blue Blur in 2024. After all, fans also got new story content for Sonic Frontiers in September. However, a recent rumor claims that Sega is targeting holiday 2024 for the next game in the long-running franchise.

The rumor came from a leak that claimed fans would be getting a new Knuckles TV show and Season 3 of Sonic Prime in early 2024. Supposedly, Sega is also dropping DLC for Sonic Superstars at that time, but that's not the new game. Instead, the leak claims that there will be some kind of new game launching alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is scheduled to hit theaters in December of next year.

Of course, at this point, we don't know anything more than that. If this turns out to be true, we'll probably start to hear about it next spring or summer. Either way, it seems like there is a ton of Sonic content on the way, making it a great time to be a fan of the franchise.

Sonic Superstars is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

What's Going On With Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was confirmed last month with new teaser image featuring Shadow the Hedgehog. Before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was even released, Paramount Pictures confirmed that it had greenlit a third movie installment to go along with a TV series based on the character Knuckles. Sonic 3 is set to hit theaters next year on December 20, 2024, and if you combined that with the new game rumor above, it's looking like the 2024 holiday season will be all about Sonic the Hedgehog.