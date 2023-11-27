New Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO Set Leaked

Last month, LEGO revealed Minifigs based on several missing Sonic the Hedgehog characters, including Shadow, Knuckles, and Rouge. While Shadow will be included in the upcoming Shadow's Escape set, LEGO has not revealed where Knuckles and Rouge would show up. Shadow's Escape isn't supposed to release until December 1st, but it seems to have landed in the hands of some fans ahead of time. The instructions for the set have leaked, and feature a look at a new set called "Knuckles Mech Battle." According to the unofficial Sonic Merch News Twitter account, the set will cost $34.99 and will have 276 pieces.

An image of the leaked LEGO Sonic set can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

A look at the Lego Knuckles Mech Battle Set has been found in the instructions for the Shadow’s Escape set.



It’ll be $34.99 and will have 276 pieces. pic.twitter.com/4nBQtl9QqB — Sonic Merch News (@news_merch) November 26, 2023

Knuckles Mech Battle Details

As the name implies, the Knuckles Mech Battle set will feature Knuckles in a mech suit. It will also come with the Master Emerald, and Rouge with a small flying vehicle. The Knuckles mech suit has led to some confusion among Sonic fans, as it's not based on any particular design from the video games. It's unclear why LEGO made that decision, but at least the presence of the Master Emerald makes sense given Knuckles' history with it. At this time, no release date is known for the set, but with Shadow's Escape releasing in just a few days, we should have an announcement from Sega and LEGO soon!

Future LEGO Sonic Sets

Once the Minifigs of Shadow, Knuckles and Rouge have all been released, it will be interesting to see what else LEGO does with the Sonic brand. The company has now released Minifigs based on the biggest characters in the franchise, including Sonic, Tails, Amy, and Dr. Eggman. After more than three decades, the Sonic franchise has introduced plenty of other characters, including Fang and Trip. Both of those characters just played a major role in Sonic Superstars, so they would make the most sense to bring in next. There are also more obscure characters, including Mighty and Ray; while those two might not be as familiar to a lot of casual Sonic fans, they did appear in 2017's Sonic Mania. Both have also received figures from Jakks Pacific.

Of course, it's also possible we could see some LEGO sets based on the Netflix series Sonic Prime. The animated series has been a big hit with viewers, and has received a bunch of different toys and figures since debuting last year. The Shatterverse versions of Knuckles, Tails, and Amy would be a big hit with fans; in particular, Knuckles the Dread and his pirate ship the Angel's Voyage would seem like a perfect fit for a LEGO set! Of course, Rusty Rose and Tails Nine would also be a must, given how popular those redesigns have proven.

Have you enjoyed the LEGO's Sonic the Hedgehog sets? Are you planning to pick up this set when it gets released? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!