New Super Monkey Ball Trailer Confirms Return To Classic Controls

There were rumblings of Sega finally reviving the Super Monkey Ball franchise earlier this year and now it looks like the time is finally here. A new trailer for Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD appeared on the social media pages for the company this week. Looks like this games will be a welcome addition to long-time fans of the series’ collections for a number of reasons.

Banana Blitz HD launches on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, and Xbox One this fall on October 29, 2019. Pre-orders are now being accepted at most major retailers with sticker sheets as pre-order bonuses. The digital edition will also be available on each platform’s digital store as well if players want to go that route.

Jump, tilt, and roll back into Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 29, 2019, with a Winter 2019 Steam release!



Get your first look at all the HD rolling action in our new gameplay trailer!https://t.co/uUAA5ZGvme pic.twitter.com/QLSdOmeriO — SEGA (@SEGA) August 8, 2019

This HD version will be more than a fresh coat of paint as the original game has had some original stages added along with 100 single-player stages, 10 multi-player mini-games, and a revamped control scheme. When Banana Blitz was released on the Wii back in 2006, motion controls were at an all-time high all over the gaming industry. This HD version will move away from those motion controls and instead offer analog control which should lessen the frustrating moments that could result from imprecise control in the original title.

Those who love challenging themselves on online leaderboards can also rejoice as Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD will now include support for that feature for the first time in series history. There will be leaderboards for both single-player Time Attack and the new mini-game decathlon Score Attack modes.

A couple of weeks ago, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee rated Tabegoro! Super Monkey Ball for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As previously reported, this is the same name that Sega trademarked back in May. At the moment of publishing, Sega hasn’t said anything about another brand-new installment of the series.

It can’t be long before Sega shares their plans for the future of Super Monkey Ball. Not long after the Taiwan rating board went live with its rating for the game, the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea went live with its own rating of the game, further confirming its existence.

Now those rumors of two different Super Monkey Ball projects being in development look more and more plausible. The second rumored title was supposed to be an HD remake of Banana Blitz and that is now confirmed. Will Sega unveil this other project now that these ratings have come to light? Only time will tell.

While it may not be the classic older versions of the game, the prospect of playing Banana Blitz with better graphics and a new control scheme seems like a good time. Are you excited about the return of Super Monkey Ball? Let us know in the comments.