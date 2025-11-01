New Free Steam Game From Xbox Series Now Available

There is a new free Steam game available to all PC users, and it is for Xbox fans. Unfortunately, the game is not free on Xbox One or Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, but it is an Xbox IP. Meanwhile, it is unclear if the game runs on Steam Deck, let alone runs well on the Valve handheld, as its listing mentions Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” The good news is that Steam Deck users don’t have to pay anything to find out.

The new free game on Steam — which has a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, thanks to an 88% approval rating — is called Spartan Survivors. If you can’t tell from the name, this is a new Halo game made not by Xbox, but with the blessing of Xbox. Rather, it’s been developed and published by a lone-wolf developer that goes by the name Bathrobe, who debuts on Steam with the new, free PC game.

About the Game

For those just learning about Spartan Survivors, it is a roguelite bullet hell game where you play as a Spartan who must fight back hordes of both Flood and Covenant. And for a completely free PC game, there is a good amount of content, not to mention a ton of replayability. To this end, there are 10 playable levels, 5 difficulty modes, 21 weapons, 14 character perks, 8 playable characters, and a custom game mode.

“Really love to see the passion you and your team have poured into this experience – it really is fun and we look forward to getting further in our play through and unlocking more stuff,” wrote Halo Studios about the new release.

“Fun bullet hell game. It’s fun to see how the levels follow Halo: Combat Evolved,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. Another Steam User review adds: “Nice and fun game. Really love that it keeps the Halo vibe.”

If this new free Steam doesn’t tickle your fancy, the good news is that there are other new free Steam games. For example, there is a new free first-person shooter with an old-school Bethesda vibe. Meanwhile, those after something more in the spirit of Halloween may want to check out a new free horror game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.