New Ubisoft Game Breaks 25-Year Franchise Record

Ubisoft is one of the biggest names in gaming with several iconic series under its umbrella. For a quarter of a century, Ubisoft’s long-running strategy franchise has occupied a unique space in PC gaming: part city-builder, part economic simulation, part narrative sandbox. While it has had a loyal fanbase over the years, no game within it has been a smash hit like the latest release, as Ubisoft now confirms the series’ latest title has delivered the strongest launch the franchise has ever seen, smashing records and rewriting what success looks like for one of strategy gaming’s most enduring brands.

Ubisoft announced that Anno 117: Pax Romana has posted unprecedented launch sales, officially becoming the fastest-selling game in the franchise’s 25-year history. While the studio did not release specific sales numbers, the performance has been incredible. The game hit #2 on Steam’s global best-seller chart at launch, surpassing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and placed among the top three best-sellers in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Not only that, but it is the highest-rated Anno game, with an average of 85 on Metacritic and a rating of 94 on OpenCritic.

For longtime fans, this milestone feels like a victory, and for newcomers to the series, the perfect time to jump in. For Ubisoft, these early results signal that its gamble on a dramatically different historical setting may be paying off. Anno 117: Pax Romana transports players to the height of the Roman Empire, offering fresh opportunities for world-building, trade networks, diplomacy, and city-planning.

While concrete sales data remains under wraps, Ubisoft appears confident that the latest entry will continue its upward trajectory. The publisher emphasized that this marks only the beginning of its post-launch roadmap, hinting at long-term support, updates, and expansions. Stéphane Jankowski, the Executive Producer of Anno 117: Pax Romana, echoes the sentiment of fans in an official statement.

“Anno 117: Pax Romana marks a new chapter for our beloved brand, and for all those who have poured their passion, creativity, and countless hours into it. We are overwhelmed by the incredible response from our players. Our team is committed to continuously listening to feedback and working to deliver ambitious content in the first year that will expand our game world to include the province of Egypt!”

As the gaming industry evolved, it is interesting to see the shifting preferences of players. A strategy game outpacing one of the biggest FPS franchises in history is unheard of, but so are indie games sweeping The Game Awards nominees. Developers are taking big risks, and it is paying off like never before. New genres have exploded, such as the Vampire Survivors-like, while once forgotten genres are booming again.

