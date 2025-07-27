Warhammer Game Being Permanently Removed From Sale

A Warhammer game has been delisted from Steam and it’s expected consoles will follow in the future as well. The digital age of video games is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it’s great because you get access to thousands of games right at your finger tips. It has allowed services like Xbox Game Pass to exist, gives players to download games before they release so they are ready to play at midnight, and also means you can have tons of games without them taking up physical space. Alternatively, it also means you don’t have total ownership over your games and games can more or less disappear at the snap of a finger.

With that said, the Warhammer franchise is about to lose a game to time. The Warhammer series is one of the biggest franchises out there as its roots don’t even start in video games. It’s a popular tabletop game where players can build custom armies and have fantastical battles with other armies. Although it started as a fantasy franchise, Warhammer has expanded over the year into sci-fi with shooters that have players fighting undead hordes and battling more futuristic enemies, all while still keeping some of the fantasy aesthetic alive in a new way.

Warhammer Game Gets Delisted from Steam

warhammer quest 2

Warhammer has only grown in popularity over time with people like Henry Cavill championing it. Not only that, but Cavill is set to star in a Warhammer TV series for Amazon in the future. With that said, fans were treated to some unfortunate news. A Warhammer game known as Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times has been delisted from Steam, but it remains active on GOG. However, fans should expect the GOG version of Warhammer Quest 2 to also be removed in the future as the game’s console version is planned to be delisted at some point. Publisher Chilled Mouse confirmed to Delisted Games the console version will be taken down eventually, but noted it doesn’t have a date on the calendar quite yet.

Warhammer Quest 2 is a top-down, turn-based strategy game. It has a mixed rating on Steam and a score of 71 on Metacritic, so it’s not the most beloved Warhammer game. Still, every game has its own fan base and it’s likely there are some Warhammer fans that would take a liking to something like this given it obeys a lot of ideas from the tabletop game.

It’s unclear why Warhammer Quest 2 was delisted, but it may be a licensing thing. Chilled Mouse doesn’t own Warhammer, so it’s possible that their deal with Games Workshop has expired and are no longer permitted to sell the game. Nevertheless, if you’re wanting to pick up Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, do it while it’s still on consoles and GOG. If you already own it, it will remain in your library even if it is delisted from sale.