Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 Officially Announced

Following the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive announced today a sequel: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3. It follows the first title, which had its own cult following, but even it didn’t compare to the praise of the sequel. After its release, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have updated the game regularly, adding new content and ways to enjoy it. Regardless, fans have been eager and anticipating the follow-up, and it seems like that time is coming sooner than expected thanks to a recent announcement by Focus Entertainment regarding the future of the series.

Following the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, fans assumed Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive would continue the series. However, no one expected an announcement for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, or at least not one that’d happen this quickly.

Focus Entertainment first recapped the success of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 before making the official announcement of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3. About the game, they had this to say:

“We have been honored by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2,” said John Bert, the Deputy CEO of Focus Entertainment Publishing. “We will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3. Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games. Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular.”

The lack of a release date is expected, but the promise of the series continuation is excellent news, especially considering the time between the first game’s release and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. While fans wait for the next game, they can enjoy the latest update and what is to come thanks to the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 roadmap shared by Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment. Stay tuned for more Warhammer 40,000!