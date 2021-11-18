New World November Update Adds New Weapon and Enemy Type

Developer Amazon Game Studios has pushed out a substantial new patch for its ongoing MMO, New World, for the month of November. This new game update is one of the biggest that New World has received since first launching earlier this fall. While much of the patch is dedicated to improving various aspects of the title, the two key additions that are wholly new to the game involve a new weapon and enemy type for players to experience.

For starters, the new weapon that New World has received is known as the Void Gauntlet. It primarily operates as a close-range that is said to be good for dispatching large groups of enemies at a single time. “The Void Gauntlet has manifested in Aeternum. Manipulate the powers of the Void to support your allies and debilitate your enemies with this magical damage/support hybrid weapon. It’s the first weapon to scale on both Intelligence and Focus, making it a great pairing with the Life Staff and other magical weapons,” says the official description of the weapon on the New World website. “With its arsenal of buffs and debuffs, the Void Gauntlet is perfect for group combat and can significantly bolster your allies at the expense of your enemies.”

When it comes to the new enemy type, New World has now seen the addition of a Varangian Knights. The enemies as a whole are largely shrouded in mystery and come in four different forms. “The Varangians are a force of invading knights currently raiding Southeastern Aeternum. They are led by Lord Commander Attalus, a Gaul with a reputation for brutality and a twisted sense of humor,” says the description of these foes. “Why these fearsome warriors have arrived is a question to all. Face off against multiple new types of enemies, including the Varangian Hewer, Varangian Scout, Varangian Knight, and Varangian Archer as you ascertain what they are chasing in Aeternum.”

While these are the two standout additions to New World in this patch, as mentioned, the game has also added numerous other fixes, tweaks, and alterations to the game as a whole. So if you’ve been dabbling with New World since launch, you should find that many lingering issues have now been rectified as part of this update.

If you still haven’t played New World, you can currently look to pick up the game exclusively on PC. Conversely, if you would like to see every change that has come about in this new update, you can find the full list of patch notes right here.

Have you been playing New World for yourself? And if so, how do you feel about this latest update for the game?