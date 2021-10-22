New World Suspends Server Transfers, Will Ban Players Who Abused Exploit

Server transfers for New World went live not long ago following a delay that pushed their start date back, but the transfers have now been suspended. This suspension comes after Amazon Games recognized a problem that resulted in characters being left in an “invalid save state,” the game’s creators said, which means that they weren’t able to be saved properly. This also apparently allowed for an exploit to be abused for players to duplicate gold and items, but Amazon said it’ll be banning any players who knowingly exploited the issue.

The suspension of the New World server transfers was announced within the game’s forums this week. Amazon said roughly how many characters it’d transferred already to different servers but added that the invalid save state error is still occurring for some who request new transfers. Because of that, the servers has been suspended for the time being.

Please read this notice regarding suspension of server transfers.https://t.co/iTRIdNObY5 — New World: Aeternum (@playnewworld) October 21, 2021

“We’ve transferred approximately 150K players since character transfers went live,” Amazon’s post said. “A small number of those have resulted in characters with an invalid data state that needs to be corrected. We’ve done that for those affected last night, but there are a still some new transfers affected that we see happening. We have paused character transfers and evaluate how we can prevent future occurrences of this problem. When that is resolved we’ll resume the service, with an announcement ahead of time.”

For those players who knowingly took advantage of the issue and tried to earn themselves some more loot, you may have a surprise waiting for you once everything’s cleared up. Amazon said it’ll be banning players who were found to be exploiting this problem and anything that the players might’ve earned from doing so will be stripped from their accounts.

“Some players among this small set transferred gold or items while their character was affected. All of these transactions are logged in our database,” Amazon said. “We are reviewing them now and any players found deliberately using this condition to gain advantage will be banned for exploiting. We will also remove items or gold received where appropriate.”

There’s been no word yet as to when the character transfers will return, but Amazon said it’ll share an announcement when it has more information to offer.