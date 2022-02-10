New World Update Makes Changes to the Endgame

A new update for Amazon Game Studios’ ongoing MMO New World has now rolled out. This latest patch for the game, which is version 1.3.2, isn’t as extensive as some that we have seen for the title in the past. However, it does make some notable adjustments to the endgame portion of New World, which will surely please many fans.

For the most part, this new update in New World has rectified a lingering problem with the game involving Mutator difficulties. Essentially, Amazon Game Studios has fixed this messaging to where Mutator difficulties that are leveled one through five will now require a Silver rank. Conversely, levels six to ten will require the player to be a Gold rank.

To go along with this endgame fix, this new patch for New World also resolves a handful of lingering bugs that have been found in the game. While none of these bugs were massives ones by any means, it does continue to improve the title that much more.

If you aren’t already playing New World for yourself, you can currently do so by picking up the game on PC. Conversely, if you’d like to find the full patch notes for this latest update in New World, you can find them attached in their entirety down below.

END-GAME UPDATES & FIXES

Fixed an issue where the unlock messaging was inconsistent on higher Mutator difficulties. Difficulties 1 – 5 still states Silver rank is required and difficulty 6 – 10 now state Gold rank is required.

Fixed an issue where equipment couldn’t be upgraded while storage was opened, if there were umbral shards in storage.

GENERAL UPDATES & FIXES