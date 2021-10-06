New World Releases Big Update Amidst Maintenance Issues

Amazon has released a New World update with a huge amount of fixes and improvements, all of which can be read below via official patch notes that accompanied the release of the patch. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is, which is to say, it’s unclear how long it will take to download. Judging by the patch notes, the file size could be quite meaty, but for now, this is just an assumption.

To release the update, Amazon took the game and its servers down for maintenance. This maintenance period was supposed to be complete this morning, but according to a tweet from the game’s official Twitter “technical difficulties” mean the team needed to “extend the maintenance for two more hours. At the moment of writing this, the tweet has made roughly 90 minutes ago, so the game should go back up soon as long as there are no further delays.

Below, you can check out the update’s official, and complete, patch notes:

GENERAL

We’ve implemented the groundwork for the character server transfer, and you may see elements of that work in the in-game store. We’re continuing to work on this feature, and will have more information on how the system works later this week when we release server transfers.

– War –

Changed turret projectiles in War from physical projectiles to use hitscan detection. This should help performance in War, with fewer objects being spawned in the world.

– AFK Prevention –

In an effort to ensure players can’t stay AFK, especially in higher population servers, we’ve made the following adjustments to the AFK prevention system.

Added additional AFK prevention to ensure players cannot fool the existing system with simulated mouse movement.

Shortened the AFK warning message from 20mins to 15mins.

Shortened the AFK disconnect from 25mins to 20mins.

– World Queue –

We added a confirmation screen when a player attempts to leave the queue for a world, asking the player to confirm if they’re intending to leave the queue. This should help ensure nobody accidentally leaves the queue and misses out on their spot in line.

BUG FIXES:

Fixed a rare issue causing the interact key to not properly function on various objects in the world.

Fixed an issue causing the barrel to not appear in “Pirate Stance” emote.

Fixed an issue where players did not receive coin as a reward from some activities.

Fixed a bug where interrupting the fast travel animation may cause the player’s character to become stuck inside of a house.

Fixed an issue in Territory Standing rewards where some localized text was missing.

Fixed an issue where players are asked to claim achievement titles multiple times after logging back into the game, despite already having claimed the rewards.

Fixed an issue causing leg animations to freeze.

Fixed game crashes related to the New World Twitch integrations.

Fixed a rare issue where players could enter state where they could not be hit by most attacks.

Fixed an issue where certain item containers could be looted infinitely.

Fixed an issue where the abandoning event notification could sometimes persist after the player abandoned the event.

Fixed an issue causing Pastor Walsh to spawn aggressively at the Walsham point of interest (POI).

Fixed an issue causing enemies to spawn slower than intended in the Bullrush Wash POI.

Fixed an issue causing Overseer Zane to respawn slower than intended in the “Something to Prove” quest.

Fixed an issue where Master Zindt could have duplicated respawns at the Kannan Tomb POI



Added missing journal information about the recommended quest level for players attempting to unlock the second faction rank.

Fixed an issue where resetting the “Blessings of Earth” quest when you have gained any of the blessings will block progression in the Main Story Quest (MSQ).

Fixed an issue where the “Azoth Fulminate” quest will be unavailable to players if they first complete other Windsward quests.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Goodwill Squashing” quest prevents the player from obtaining the “Arruda Jam” quest.

Fixed an issue where the barkeep conversation state in First Light can enter a state where quests cannot be obtained from the barkeep.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Taste for Revenge” quest prevents the player from obtaining the “Predator, Prey” and “Great Expectations” quests.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Curse of Ebony Hawk” quest prevents the player from obtaining the “Bond’s Gambit” quest.

Fixed an issue where completing “The Expedition into Saircor” quest prevents the player from obtaining the “One Threat at a Time” quest.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Strength of the Earth” quest prevents the player from obtaining the “Fading Lights” and “Azure Tears” quests.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Twisted Metamorphosis” quest prevents the player from obtaining the “Blessings of the Fallen” quest.

Fixed an issue where completing the “Facets of Light and Darkness” quest prevents the player from obtaining the “Descent to Frosted Slumber” and “Transmuting Iron to Dust” quests.



New World is available via the PC and, at the moment, this is the only platform it’s available on and there’s no word on when or if this will change.