New Xbox Game Pass Game Is Banning Players for Unlocking Achievements

The free-to-play title Superball, now available on Xbox through Game Pass, is getting attention for all the wrong reasons. What should be a fun, futuristic sports experience is turning into a frustrating one for many players, as reports flood in that people are getting kicked out of matches or even temporarily banned after scoring goals or unlocking achievements.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Superball launched on October 28, 2025, developed by Pathea Games and published by Logoi Games. It’s billed as a fast-paced 3v3 action sports title, mixing the energy of football with character-based gameplay and special abilities. The Xbox store page highlights its competitive focus, multiple game modes, and full achievement support, but ironically, it’s the achievements that seem to be causing the biggest issues right now.

Shortly after launch, reports began to pour into the official Superball subreddit. Players described being kicked back to the main menu immediately after scoring or achieving something in-game, only to find that they were temporarily locked out of matchmaking. Many believed the system was mistaking normal gameplay for cheating, automatically issuing match bans in response. As more players joined in on the discussion, it became clear this was not an isolated issue.

In response to the growing complaints, the developers addressed the situation directly with a post on Reddit. They confirmed that maintenance was underway to fix backend systems that had been falsely flagging players for normal activity. The maintenance has since been completed, and according to the developers, the systems responsible for these false bans have been corrected.



However, the story didn’t end there. After the maintenance concluded, some players began reporting that their progress had been reset or rolled back. Posts on the subreddit mention missing achievements, wiped stats, or accounts that seemed to have reverted to an earlier state. While the maintenance resolved the issue of wrongful bans, the reports of data resets have added another layer of frustration for players who had already lost confidence in the game’s stability.

Courtesy of Pathea Games

Superball’s launch issues highlight the fragile balance of live-service gaming. Achievements and progression systems are meant to reward players, not penalize them. When those systems malfunction, the result is confusion and mistrust. For a game that relies heavily on competitiveness and momentum, these types of disruptions can make players hesitant to dive back in.



Now that the maintenance is over, players should be able to play normally again. Those who find their progress missing or experience unusual behavior are encouraged to reach out to support or share their experiences through the official subreddit. The developers have shown a willingness to respond quickly, but the community remains cautious after the string of early problems.

Courtesy of Pathea Games

Despite its rocky start, Superball still shows promise. With the backend issues reportedly fixed, it’s an ideal time for curious players to give it another shot through Game Pass. Still, it’s wise to keep an eye on your account progress until everything is fully stable. If you’re planning to jump into Superball now, you can expect smoother gameplay and functioning achievements. The developers have handled the issue, but some players are still double-checking their stats just to be safe.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!