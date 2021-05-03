Xbox Game Pass to Add Red Dead Online, Outlast 2, Psychonauts, and More

✖

Xbox announced this morning the new slate of video games coming to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service in May, and it includes popular titles like Red Dead Online, Outlast 2, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, and more. The first of these, Dragon Quest Builders 2, is set to join the subscription service tomorrow, May 4th, with the vast majority of them coming to Xbox Game Pass on either May 6th or May 13th. As is typical, there will likely be another announcement in the middle of May about further additions.

In addition to the new video games coming to Xbox Game Pass, it was also announced that the following video games will leave the subscription service's library on May 15th: Alan Wake (Console and PC), Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC), Dungeon of the Endless (Cloud, Console, and PC), Final Fantasy IX (Console and PC), Hotline Miami (PC), Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC). As is typical, members can choose to digitally purchase any of these to receive a discount before they leave Xbox Game Pass.

Imagine this tweet was a magic 8 ball that you just asked "what games are coming soon?" https://t.co/g4st5wH04M pic.twitter.com/C5XxAff66I — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 3, 2021

Here is the full list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles in release order:

May 4th

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console and PC)

May 6th FIFA 21 (Console and PC) Outlast 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) Steep (Cloud and Console)

May 13th Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console and PC) Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Cloud, Console, and PC) Psychonauts (Cloud, Console, and PC) Red Dead Online (Cloud and Console) Remnant: From the Ashes (PC)



The Xbox Game Pass subscription service comes in several tiers, but the basic console version is available for $9.99 a month -- as is the PC version. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate runs a little more expensive at $14.99 a month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox Game Pass right here.

What do you think of Xbox Game Pass adding the above titles? Are you excited for any of them particularly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!