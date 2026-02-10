Newly Released Tactical RPG Is an Instant Hit on PC (And It Could Be a Game of the Year Contender)

PC gamers in the market for something new to play often check in with what’s trending on Steam. After all, the massive PC storefront has a huge catalog of games, and sites like SteamDB make it easy to see what everyone’s playing. Often, it takes newer games a little while to pick up steam on the platform. But some games are so highly anticipated and so instantly beloved that they fly right up to the top of the trending charts. That’s the case with the newly released tactical cat RPG, Mewgenics.

Mewgenics is a new turn-based tactical RPG from Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel, the creators of The Binding of Isaac and The End is Nigh. First announced in 2012, the game has had a long road to release. But if the SteamDB numbers are any indication, fans have not lost interest in the interim. Since the game launched on Steam at 9 AM ET, it has quickly risen to over 58,900 concurrent players and counting. But that’s not the only thing that put Mewgenics on my radar. The Steam reviews are already sitting at Overwhelmingly Positive. Plus, its 89 Metacritic rating makes it the highest-rated game of the year so far.

Mewgenics Claims Top Slot on Steam and Metacritic Hours After Launch

Image courtesy of Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel

So, what is this game that everyone is suddenly playing on Steam? Mewgenics challenges players to “build the ultimate cat army” to take on challenging turn-based adventures. The game uses a tactical breeding system that forces players to make tough decisions to keep their cats in top shape. Over 10 years since it was first announced, the game has finally launched for PC via Steam on February 12th. And while it has adorable, irreverent cartoon cat art, Mewgenics is actually a surprisingly deep and difficult tactical RPG.

Mewgenics boasts a main campaign that’s over 200 hours long, with a lengthy list of cat character classes, items, and enemies. It uses a roguelite progression system to keep things interesting, giving players a never-ending series of big decisions to make. And so far, it’s pretty clear that the game has been worth the wait for fans and critics alike.

Since launch, Mewgenics has achieved the coveted Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. Just a few hours into gameplay, players are already a little bit obsessed with the game’s chaotic sense of humor. But the game doesn’t sacrifice mechanics for jokes, offering gameplay that’s fast-paced and tactical enough to satisfy gamers looking for a challenge. As one Steam review puts it, “This game is great for people who like cats, poop humor, and deep tactical gameplay.”

Image courtesy of Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel

It’s not just players who are singing the praises of Mewgenics, either. At the time I’m writing this, the indie RPG has claimed the top slot on Metacritic. With an 89 Metascore, Mewgenics is the highest-rated new release of 2026 so far. That may well put the game in the running for Game of the Year, usurping prior frontrunner Nioh 3 after just about a week. It’s a bit too early to place any bets, especially with the lineup of games headed our way in the coming months. Nevertheless, it’s an impressive showing for a new indie game both in terms of player interest and critical reception.

As of now, Mewgenics is only available via Steam for PC and Steam Deck. But with so much popularity out of the gate, there’s always a chance it could be ported to console eventually. Mewgenics is $29.99 USD on Steam, with a 10% introductory discount until February 24th.

